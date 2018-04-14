On Friday, April 13, Starbucks lover Taylor Swift released a cover of “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. Her stripped down version of the 1978 R&B funk hit is, uh, pretty polarizing. Oh, and it also may contain a clue about when Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating. Hope you have a wicker basket handy, because Swift might've given us another Easter Egg to collect.

Anyone who is familiar with the Earth, Wind & Fire classic probably noticed straight away that Swift changed the song's opening line. The original version opens with “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” Swift's version, on the other hand, opens with “Do you remember the 28th night of September?” Why, oh why would Swift possibly alter this lyric? Why would she take a perfect tune and make this small, albeit conspicuous adjustment? Could it possibly be an accident or a strange coincidence?

Considering how much Swift loves to plop a hidden message in a song, it's probably safe to assume it is neither an accident nor a coincidence. Sept. 28 means something to Swift — but what?

After the song dropped, many Swifties theorized that Sept. 28, 2016 might be the day Swift and Alwyn started their relationship. They have yet to publicly confirm the exact day they began dating, but Sept. 28, 2016 would fit in their relationship timeline. Yes, this Earth, Wind & Fire cover could be her way of announcing her and Alwyn's anniversary.

After all, this is the same musician who held the Harry Styles paper airplane necklace in the music video for “Style.” The same musician who who sang about a scarf in “All Too Well” after she and Jake Gyllenhaal were photographed wearing the same scarf. The same musician who released a song called “Dear John” after her relationship with John Mayer ended. Swift loves to pepper her lyrics with hints about her personal life, and tossing a reference to an anniversary in a cover song wouldn't be out of character.

Rumors regarding Swift and Alwyn’s relationship first popped up in May 2017, and according to Metro, a source claimed the couple had already “been together for several months.” In June 2017, E! News reported that Swift and Alwyn were “exclusive.” Though they reportedly were chill with letting members of their inner circles in on their relationship, they were not ready to let the whole world be a part of their coupledom. E! News' source claimed,

"The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us—Taylor and Joe's closest friends and their families—were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time.”

Even after their courtship was made public, the Grammy winner and the Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk star continued to fly under the radar as much as possible. The details surrounding their relationship are limited, and photographs of them out and about are rare. How rare, you ask? Rare enough for J-14 to go and make some photos of them together.

And as far as their anniversary is concerned, fans had a ballpark idea of when they began dating, but the exact day had not been confirmed. But maybe, just maybe, Swift's version of "September" is her way of confirming when she and Alwyn hit things off.

If Swift’s cover of “September” really does include a nod to her relationship with Alwyn, it would not be the only time she recorded a track that is (probably) about the actor. Her seventh album, Reputation, includes several songs that seem to be about her current beau. Oh, and let us not forget about the secret listening party Swift hosted before Reputation dropped where she, according to fans who were in attendance, said "Gorgeous" is about her current boyfriend.

Maybe it's a reference to her and Alwyn's anniversary. Or maybe she invited a bunch of her famous pals over to her apartment to watch Friends reruns for hours. Or hey, maybe she ate a really great grilled cheese sandwich on Sept. 28 and she never wants to forget it.