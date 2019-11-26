If you've been holding back on getting the Apple Watch because you were waiting for the price to go down, Black Friday is your time to shine. Your favorite retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are offering great deals on Apple Watches for the holiday weekend. There are plenty of different Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch that'll help you get the watch you want at a price you'll love.

The first Apple Watch was introduced in September of 2014 by CEO Tim Cook, who boasted the device's fitness features, according to an Apple press release. Since then, there have been four more Apple Watch series, including the most recent Apple Watch Series 5, which features all new international emergency calling and an always-on retina display.

On top of this, Apple also released different versions of the watch, including the Apple Watch Nike, advertised by Apple as the "perfect running partner," the Apple Watch Hermes, a classy stainless steel version, and the Apple Watch Edition, made with titanium and ceramic casing. Each watch is made to focus on helping users with everyday aspects of their lives like productivity, fitness, and physical health, and safety. With a built-in heart sensor, loudspeaker, bluetooth capabilities, and much more, the Apple Watch has plenty of features to cater to whatever you might need — you just have to choose which one you want.

Here are 12 of the best Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch:

1. $50 Off Apple Watch Series 4 At Best Buy Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band - Gold Aluminum $349 $299 | Best Buy If you want a more dainty and fashionable look to your Apple Watch, Best Buy is knocking off $50 from its gold aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS. It comes with a pink sand Sport Band to make sure the watch is secure and ready for anything.

2. Save $102 On Apple Watch Series 3 At Newegg Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) $329.99 $228 | Newegg Newegg is knocking off $101.99 from its Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and Cellular. It has up to 18 hours of battery life and lets you answer calls straight from your wrist.

3. $60 Off Apple Watch Series 5 At B&H Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cell, 44mm, Gold Stainless Steel, Gold Milanese Loop) $799 $739 | B&H B&H is slashing $60 off the Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Cellular. This Apple Watch has a 44-millimeters display and is in gold stainless steel. And as the deal states, there are only a limited amount of them left at that price.

4. Save $50 On Apple Watch Series 4 At Best Buy Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - Space Gray Aluminum $379 $329 | Best Buy Best Buy is offering $50 off the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS as part of its Black Friday sale. The watch comes with a 44-millimeter display, a space gray aluminum case, and black sport band, optimum for all your intense workouts.

5. $70 Off Apple Watch Series 3 At Walmart Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) $199 $129 | Walmart This Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS has an optical heart sensor (similar to all models) to help track your heart rate while working out. It's also water resistant, and available for $70 off its original price at Walmart.

6. $30 Off Apple Watch Series 3 At Target Apple Watch Series 3 GPS & Cellular 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Sport Band - Black $329.99 $299.99 | Target Target is taking $30 off the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS. This watch comes a gray aluminum case and black Sport Band, giving it a sleek and classic look for anyone who might want to wear the watch to work.

7. $100 Off Apple Watch Series 4 At Best Buy Apple - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - Space Gray Aluminum $479 $379 | Best Buy You can get the Apple Watch Series 4 with both GPS and Cellular for $100 off the original price of $479 at Best Buy. It comes with the space gray aluminum case and black Sport Band for $379.

9. $20 Off Apple Watch Series 5 At Walmart Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, 40mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band $399 $379 | Walmart You can get $20 off the latest version of the Apple Watch — Apple Watch Series 5 — at Walmart. This version comes with GPS, a silver aluminum case, and white Sport Band.

10. Save $100 On Apple Watch Series 4 At Walmart Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular - 44mm - Sport Loop - Aluminum Case $529 $429 | Walmart Walmart is taking off an entire $100 from its Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and Cellular. For just $429, you can get the watch with an aluminum case and Sport Loop, whose soft, breathable, and lightweight design make it perfect for intense (and sweaty) workouts.

11. $30 Off Apple Watch Series 5 At Costco Apple Watch Series 5 GPS with Black Sport Band - 40mm - Space Gray $384 $354.99 | Costco You can get the Apple Watch Series 5 (with GPS) for $30 cheaper at Costco. It has a 30% larger screen than other Apple Watch versions and a swim-proof, aluminum case. The 5 has features not available on any other series, including an Always-On Retina Display, an Electrical Heart Sensor (along with the standard optical heart sensor), and built-in compass.