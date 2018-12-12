Masturbation is a sure thing, especially if you're in tune enough with your body to know exactly what you want and how to get yourself there. When you masturbate, you don't have to worry about STIs, accidental pregnancies, and last I checked, no sex toy has ever broken anyone's heart — unless its battery died just seconds before an orgasm and needed to be recharged.

But because, for some, masturbation transcends just being a sexual act, masturbating can have a spiritual element to it, too. Especially if you set the mood. With this in mind, Bijoux Indiscrets created a gift box designed specifically for every zodiac sign. Each box contains a gem of that particular sign, clitoral balm, and a finger bullet vibe, so as to allow for an enlightening masturbation experience — and it's the perfect holiday gift.

"If you're tired of the same old Christmas gifts, spice it up with something unexpected that's sure to illicit some heat for the remainder of the winter," astrologer and psychic, Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. So in the spirit of changing up your masturbation routine for the holidays and into the new year, here are some tips and tricks from Mckean based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle As one of the most competitive signs in the zodiac and, because of this, Aries believe in striking while the iron is hot, according to Mckean. "Fortunately for Aries, when you get the urge, you can last all day or get a quick fix," Mckean says. "Pocket vibrators are just in time for self-employed quickies. Close your eyes and imagine your [partner] of choice delighted at how you perform." Even when masturbating, Aries likes to perform as a means to compete. Then, of course, eventually win.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Try your fingers to climax, Taurus. "Tactile by nature, your own hands are your best friend," Mckean says. "Warm, economic, and always available, your peripheral digits can bring you to climax. The most comfortable place will be in your own bedroom, on your own bed, of course with the best silk sheets you have."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle "Often on-the-go, Gemini is usually done before they begin — unless something really catches their intellectual attention," Mckean says. "If you're lucky enough to have your partner nearby, masturbate [with] each other." Ah, yes; the joy of mutual masturbation. Not only do you get to be selfish, focusing completely on you, but with your partner doing it too, it really adds to the excitement.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle When it comes to Cancers, they prefer the safety and coziness of a familiar territory when it comes to masturbation. And, in being a water element, they prefer that cozy spot to include water. "As a water element, you may want to consider your bath tub," Mckean says. "It has all the elements you need to relax and climax: water, bubbles, heat, and a running stream (albeit straight from the faucet, but so long you imagine it's a cascade, you're good)."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Leos enjoy their own company, but they enjoy the company of others more," Mckean says. So how do you do that during a solo session? Easy. "If you're alone and have the urge, masturbate in front of a mirror," she says.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong for Bustle While others may not be so private in their masturbation techniques, Virgo pays special attention to keeping thing really on the lowdown before they settle in and relax for a masturbation session. "Now that you've assured that the curtains are closed, front door is locked, lights off, and you're under your sheets, you now have the freedom to harvest your urges," Mckean says. "Virgo, the Maiden, is known for harvesting the crops, by the way."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "One to prefer a partner, it's rare that a Libra will need to masturbate alone, or at least masturbate without someone in mind," Mckean says, noting that once you have that person in mind, "you're a god or goddess." "Good erotica will help, as do luxurious surroundings, low music, and scented candles," she says. Which, as a lover of luxury and beautiful things, makes perfect sense for Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "Scorpios are hot, strong, and passionate, but they are secretive," Mckean says. There's nothing quite like having a secret and feeling they're getting away with something to really turn on Scorpio. "A wearable vibrator will suit you well," says Mckean. "When you're in the mood, you can sit back and allow the vibrator to do the work. Lucky that you have a good poker face. No one will ever guess — how hot is that, Scorpio?"

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong for Bustle For Sagittarius, everything is an adventure. Even masturbation. "Adventurous as you are, Sagittarius, the possibilities are endless so long as they're novel," Mckean says. Mckean suggests getting a hotel room on a high floor, allowing the "buzz of the city to charge your masturbation session." When you're done, with all that energy pumping through your veins, it's time to out and have one hell of a time on the town.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "As an Earth sign, privacy is important to you — but you already knew that," Mckean says. "Once all your work is behind you for the day, ease yourself into your erotic mood with a porn flick. [...] Though it's not typically your thing, it'll get your senses heightened. You know what to do from there." Sometimes, even those of us who aren't stimulated visually, can use some eye candy to get the ball rolling.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong for Bustle "As a fixed sign with shocking humor, film yourself when you masturbate," Mckean says. "Then later use it to turn yourself on. Sweet, simple, and to the point." Just make sure the film doesn't get into the wrong hands. Although there's no shame in masturbating, having such a private and intimate moment get out into the open can feel like a violation or, if you're an exhibitionist, a real turn on.