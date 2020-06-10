The Best Question To Ask Your Zoom Date, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Dating can be awkward, but virtual dates really take the cake when it comes to the potential for mishaps, painful silences, and lack of connection — sometimes literally. So, if you find yourself staring helplessly into a screen, consider asking your Zoom date a question based on their zodiac sign, in order to get the conversation flowing.

It isn't always easy to know what to say to a stranger, much less one you aren't physically next to. But this can be a fun place to start. While people are complex, they often relate to their zodiac sign in one way, shape, or form — even if they don't realize it. So asking a Capricorn about their work aspirations, or a Pisces about what inspires them, will likely hit the nail on the proverbial head.

Of course, this is a cool way to get to know someone better, even if the date isn't off to a rocky start. Asking a question that caters to their personality can take things to a whole other level. And, it'll be so much more interesting than circling back to typical, boring date-night fare, like the weather or what you ate for dinner.

Ready for your conversations to be a lot more meaningful, and a touch less awkward? Here are a few questions to ask someone on your next virtual date, based on their zodiac sign.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21 — April 19): "What Are You Most Excited About Right Now?" Aries are always working on a million and one projects at once, while also keeping a to-do list a mile long for things they hope to accomplish in the future. By asking what they're most excited about right now, you're guaranteed to have stuff to talk about for hours to come. If they aren't sure where to start, though, narrow the question down by asking about a side business, a vacation they're planning, or even where they see themselves in five years. Once they get rolling, you'll learn all about their interests and what they're passionate about. Make sure to share yours, too, and it's bound to be a great conversation.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): "What's Your Favorite Thing About Being In A Relationship?" As one of the most love-oriented signs of the zodiac, you can't go wrong asking a Taurus about relationships. They enjoy talking about other topics — just like anyone else would — but will be most passionate when sharing what they're looking for in a partner, what they enjoyed most about a past relationship, and what their favorite thing is about having a significant other. Share what you're looking for, and see if it matches up!

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): "What Was Your Most Embarrassing Moment?" It's tough to embarrass a Gemini. These folks are outgoing, fun-loving, and always say exactly what's on their mind. But that's why this question can be so fun — it'll get them thinking more deeply about past interactions, and what might have been a social faux pas. Since Geminis are always putting themselves out there, they'll likely have a long list of hilarious stories, from mishaps at parties, to that time they said the wrong thing at a super important work meeting. You'll quickly learn not only how bold a Gemini can be, but this topic will also inject some humility into your conversation, and help you get to know each other on a much deeper level.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): "What Kinds of Parties Do You Like To Throw?" This relationship-oriented sign loves to have people over, whether it's family, friends, a partner, or all of the above. They live for backyard get-togethers, game nights, movie marathons — anything that can be used as an excuse for people to gather. And that's why they'll have lots to say if you ask them about past parties, their go-to ideas, or any events they have coming up in the near future. You could even ask about a hypothetical party, such as who they'd invite over for dinner — celebrities, historical figures, etc. — if they could. Come up with a joint party together, and talk about why those people would be the perfect guests.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): "Who Would Play You In The Movie Version Of Your Life?" Not only is this a fun question, but it's one that caters directly to a Leo's desire to be in the spotlight — even if it's completely hypothetical. You'll learn a lot about them, depending on their answer. But you can also gauge their impression by asking who would play you. While you won't know each other that well yet, Leos are good at reading people, and will likely come up with an eerily spot-on response.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): "What's Currently Stressing You Out?" You might not want to kick off the evening by talking about the news, or other things that can stress a Virgo out. But if you find yourselves connecting, this could be an interesting route to take. It's not every day people give a Virgo time to vent, so they'll really appreciate the open ear — and you'll feel closer as a result. You'll also learn more about what makes them tick, based on their response.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): "What Are You Reading Right Now?" Libras are always, always expanding their minds. So if they haven't told you already, go ahead and ask what they're reading right now. Or have them give you a bookshelf tour. This is a highly intellectual sign, so get ready for their incredibly interesting take on all things literature, both modern and classic. You'll leave the date not only with a (long) list of book recommendations but a better understanding of the person you just hung out with via Zoom.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): "What's One Thing People Always Get Wrong About You?" Scorpios are one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac, which is why it'll feel like a breath of fresh air if you give your date a moment to open up about the things they wish people really knew about them. While Scorpios seem to have a hard exterior, and it can take them a minute to feel comfortable around new people, the truth is they really just want to be loved. This question will hopefully lead to a heart-to-heart and help them to feel comfortable sharing more about themselves.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): "Was There Ever A Time In Your Life When Everything Went Wrong?" Since they don't always want to have serious conversations, it can be tough to get to know a Sagittarius right away. And that's OK. You two can joke for hours, not share a single poignant moment, and still have a great time. But if you see a connection forming, and want to go deeper, consider asking about a time when things went wrong in their life. They might share the story of how they got fired; they might open up about a relationship that didn't end well. Or, knowing how much Sagittarius folks love to travel, they might end up talking about a trip that went terribly (and hilariously) awry. Whatever happens, you'll end the date having gotten to know them that much more.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): "What's Been The Most Meaningful Moment In Your Career So Far?" To begin learning more about a Capricorn, start by asking about their career, and what's been most meaningful so far. Are there any projects they're particularly proud of? Did they recently get a promotion? Their answers will provide endless hours of conversation, as well as a glimpse into who they are as a person. But don't be afraid to ask if things went wrong, as well. After all, nothing bonds two people faster than complaining about the same thing, so go ahead and gripe about bad bosses, or talk about the things you don't like about your careers. It can make for a funny conversation, as well as one that leads into what you'd both like to change going forward, future career aspirations, etc.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): "What Would Your Ideal Life Look Like?" If the convo is flagging, you can easily pick it up again by asking an Aquarius what their "ideal life" would look like. Before you know it, they'll be gushing about their far-from-typical plans for the future, which will not only spice up your Zoom date, but will make it easier to find things in common. You'll likely hear all about their lifelong desire to live off the grid, volunteer across the country, or start a grassroots campaign in their city. Aquarians like to see a positive change in the world, and aren't afraid to do their part.