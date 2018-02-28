If you believe in astrology, then you most likely believe that your zodiac sign plays a role in all aspects of who you are as a person, including your sexuality. Whether it's in regards to our sexual soulmate, what we like in bed, or what sex toy is worth trying, our zodiac sign can have influence on our sexuality.

"Sexuality and astrology can be quite a fun topic to explore, alone or with a lover," Jaye, an astrologer at Gifted Astrology, tells Bustle. "Everyone’s seen the typical Sun Sign compatibility charts (with all 12 signs matching up with the other 12), which are like a quick sugar rush to the heart when you locate your match. But, of course, sexuality runs deeper than that — so what happens when you want more information? You can look at your Sun Sign traits in conjunction with Venus and Mars in your chart. All three are an integral part of your love style. Each planet takes on the trait of the sign that it’s associated with. If you have all three planets in one sign, you’ll probably enjoy sex in that sign's specific way. If you have three planets in three different signs, you’ll have a layered effect, which means you can look at all three signs and blend them for maximum sexual expression."

But if you don't know your full chart, don't worry — you can still get some info based on your Sun sign, which is based off when you were born. Here's what toys you may like, according to your zodiac sign.

Babeland Womanizer Starlet, $84, Babeland As an Aries, you're known to have one hell of a competitive streak. If you're not trying to always be right, then you're probably trying to win at everything and anything. It's because of this drive that Womanizer's new toy, Starlet, is a perfect fit. With it's high rate of orgasm success and frequency, you will definitely be winning.

Babeland We-Vibe Sensations Unite, $169, Babeland Although Taurus is known for being stubborn, you're also very romantic. So whether that means romancing yourself or romancing it up with someone else, with We-Vibe Sensations Unite in your goodie drawer you'll always be ready.

Babeland b-Vibe Triplet, $140, Babeland Because Gemini has an insatiable curiosity and a sense of adventure, it only makes sense that anal play would be on the menu for you — whether it's your first time or your 100th time.

Dame Products Eva II, $135, Dame Products Cancer is an extremely sensitive and nurturing soul who wants to share things with those they love. It's the desire to share that makes Dame Product's Eva II your match made in sharing heaven. This couples toy is really all about sharing the love — and the orgasm, of course.

Amazon Hitachi Magic Wand, $60, Amazon As the lion of the zodiac, Leo lives to protect and basically make people feel safe. But you also may have a bit of an ego and it's that ego that makes you think, or rather know, that you only deserve the best orgasms money can buy: Hitachi Magic Wand. It has, after all, been the sex toy that has changed women's lives over and over again.

LELO Gigi 2, $139, LELO It's the combination of being both the virgin of the zodiac and practical that drives Virgo toward a sex toy that isn't fancy, but goes straight in for the clitoral stimulation to get the job done. That's exactly why the LELO Gigi 2 is pretty much the only toy Virgo needs.

Babeland Crave Vesper, $69 - $149, Babeland Libra is that sign that puts a lot of emphasis on beauty. In your mind, if something isn't beautiful, then what's the point? It's with this love of all things beautiful that makes you, like a magpie, eye-spy the Crave Vesper, knowing that no other sex toy will do for you. Beauty and orgasms? On behalf of the Libra community, I'd like to say, "Sign me up ASAP."

Babeland Njoy Pure Wand, $108, Babeland In being complicated and a sucker for trying to figure out how things work and why, you may pass on the simple sex toy and go directly toward the one that's a little perplexing and willing to explore. Enter: Njoy Pure Wand. Whether you already know where your G-spot is or are excited about trying to find it, this toy is a perfect match for your love of exploring.

Babeland Eroscillator 2 Plus, $240, Babeland Sagittarius is known to be a bit reckless thanks to your high confidence level. It's this overconfidence that has you all but running toward the Eroscillator 2 Plus. Endorsed by Dr. Ruth many moons ago, this extremely powerful vibrator can be used anywhere. It's basically an all-in-one vibrator-massager that thrills and relaxes every single possible erogenous zone on the human body.

Amazon Hello Touch, $40, Amazon As a Capricorn, you're known to be part ambitious and part stand-offish, so you'll want a sex toy that's complicated, but also not too familiar in nature. Jimmyjane's Hello Touch is innovative and other worldly enough to fit the bill for Capricorn.

Babeland Club Vibe 3.OH Hero, $129, Babeland As the most open-minded and free-spirited of the zodiac, Aquarius isn't afraid to go out on a limb and try something completely off the wall in the name of pleasure. OhMiBod's Club Vibe 3.OH Hero was practically made for Aquarius. This butt plug is all about anal play fun as it's made to sync up with the music surrounding it and get its vibrations that way. The vibrations can also be controlled by the remote control, meaning it can be used solo or with a partner. It also means you can wear it to the club, if that's your thing — which as an Aquarius, that's probably your thing.