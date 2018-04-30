The Best Way To Experiment In Bed, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you're anything like me, you're always on the lookout for new ways to experiment in bed. Of course, if you know what works for you, there's nothing wrong with sticking to a sexual routine; nonetheless, it's always a good idea to have a few sexy tricks up your sleeve if ever you should get bored in the bedroom. If you want to get creative and are in need of a helping hand to figure out what kind of sexual experimentation might ~do the trick~ for you, there's one unexpected thing that can help guide you: your zodiac sign.

"Each of the 12 zodiac signs rules over a specific part of the body," Jaye, an astrologer at Gifted Astrology, tells Bustle. "These parts and regions on the body can be taken into account for health purposes and, at the same time, can give us clues about erogenous zones and help us heighten sexual experiences."

Sure, you might not have the exact same kinks, fantasies, or likes and dislikes in bed as everyone else of your sign, but what do you have to lose by listening to the stars and trying out something new in bed that you *gasp* might just happen to love? If you're feeling frisky, here's a breakdown of what hot new thing you should try in bed, based on your zodiac sign — happy experimenting!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): BDSM Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle According to astrologer Valerie Mesa, those born under Aries have incredible stamina and approach all sexual encounters with a red-hot passion — and their warrior-like, aggressive personality is definitely suited to a little BDSM play. "In the bedroom, Aries wants to completely dominate their partner," Mesa says. "Their sex is intensely passionate and animalistic... One thing is for sure: Aries loves the chase — just make sure you don’t keep them waiting for too long. The answer is simple. Tease them, taunt them and submit to them."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Sex Toys Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Taurus is ruled by Venus, goddess of love and beauty; because of this, Mesa says, they like to take their time indulging in the pleasures of life — including sexual pleasures, of course. If you want to ensure that physical touch-loving Taurus gets the most feel-good sensation out of sex, bringing a sex toy into the bedroom with you is a great place to start. "Sensual and straightforward, this earth sign sees the world with its five senses and expresses sexuality through intense physical contact," Mesa says. "Their romanticism stems from their ruling planet Venus, and their carnal instincts from their element. [Sex] with a Taurus consists of lots of kissing and touching."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Dirty Talk Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle According to Mesa, Gemini's sexual trademark in the bedroom is their tendency to keep things light and playful — and a little dirty talk is sure to do the trick for this mischievous sign. "[Geminis] will seek thrill and experimentation," Mesa says. "This air sign approaches sex differently than the rest of the zodiac. Their ideal scenario consists of a ton of foreplay, purposely delaying the act of intercourse. Oh, and bring on the sexting and the dirty talk! Words are a crucial part of their seduction."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Submission Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Cancers are the psychic empaths of the zodiac, Mesa says, and as such are naturally receptive and governed by their emotions. In the bedroom, their intuitive, nurturing tendencies can translate to a desire to be submissive and cater to their partner's needs. "For Cancer, being in love consists of serious commitment and deep emotional intimacy," Mesa says. "The crab likes to feel safe and needed in their relationships — otherwise they will easily hide away in their shells forever. When comfortable and secure, the moonchild is sensual and deeply erotic. Passionate and submissive, Cancers will completely give themselves to their partner in the bedroom."

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Public Sex Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle According to Mesa, Leo is an enthusiastic, passionate lover, and likes to be the life of the party (and center of attention) both in the bedroom and out. To take things up a notch with a Leo lover, suggest a semi-public romp: they'll be turned on by feeling like they're putting on a show. "In the bedroom, Leo wants to be desired and worshiped," Mesa says. "The lion is proud and extremely competitive, so verbal recognition is a must! [Sex] is an epic performance, and sexual fantasies are more than welcome. Sex with a Leo is far from [typical] — it’s cinematic."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Submission Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Of the 12 signs, Virgos are notorious for their perfectionist ways and incredible attention to detail, Mesa says. During sex, Virgo will pay very close attention to their partner, and will likely enjoy any submissive acts or positions so they can worship their lover like they so desire to. "In love, this earth sign is critical and old-fashioned; but after carefully analyzing and/or courting their significant other, Virgo will stop at nothing to please them," Mesa says. "In the bedroom, clean surroundings and good hygiene are a must! But once they complete their Virgoan inspection, this earth sign will do what they were born to do: serve you."

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Role-Play Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle According to Mesa, charming, coquettish Libra is the lover of the zodiac — but that doesn't mean it's easy to get them to fall in love with you. Once you do, though, they'll appreciate you in any form, even if you're pretending *not* to be you, like while doing some role-play in the bedroom. "Those born under the sign of Venus’ scales are blessed with the art of seduction, so turning them on isn’t going to be as easy as you think," Mesa says. "For [Libra], sex isn’t nearly as important as feeling happy and fulfilled in the relationship. Dress to impress and bathe yourself in your most expensive perfume. Falling in love with you is their favorite part!"

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): BDSM Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Mysterious, sensual Scorpio has a reputation for being the sultriest sign of the zodiac, so it's no surprise that their intense, carnal sexuality perfectly lends itself to experimenting with BDSM. "Scorpio wants to merge with your mind, body, and soul," Mesa says. "So, when in love, this water sign throbs with desire and blood-red passion; in the bedroom, they are carnal and taboo. It's always going to be Fifty Shades of Scorpio."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Public Sex Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Adventurous Sagittarius is always up for trying something new — especially if it's risky. According to Mesa, having sex in public is the perfect way to seduce and satisfy the enthusiastic archer. "Seducing this fire sign isn’t going to be difficult," Mesa says. "When in love, Sagittarius is transparent and open. What you see is what you get, and games are simply out of the question. Natural thrill seekers, spontaneous sex and adventurous fantasies turn them on. This fire sign is always in the mood to experiment, and they want the bedroom to feel like a brand new adventure."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Sex Marathon Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Capricorn is one of the most determined signs of the zodiac, Mesa says, and this determination definitely doesn't disappear in the bedroom: Cap will happily go all night long with their partner, so don't be afraid to suggest a sex marathon the next time you have a weekend to spare. "Before getting to the bedroom, Cap turns on some Mozart and opens a bottle of fine wine; but once they start [having sex], it easily turns into an all-nighter," Mesa says. "The endurance of a Capricorn is a magnificent thing."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): A Threesome Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Compared to other signs, Aquarius can be a bit logical and detached where relationships are concerned. Even when they're in a relationship, Aquarius' desire for the unconventional and their need to feel "free" makes them likely to be open to group sex. "Commitment isn't necessarily Aquarius-friendly, but once you've won them over, you're in for a treat," Mesa says. "Friends with benefits? Probably. Even when Aquarius is dating, their freedom is top of mind. Sex can be a little messy — the more unconventional the better."