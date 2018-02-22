Happy Thursday, everyone! I don't know about you, but I feel like February has gone by so so fast (wasn't January, like, yesterday?). This year is hurrying along, and with so much happening every day it's hard to keep up all the time. But, I've got a breakdown of all the big stories out today — here's what you need to know today, Feb. 22:

Parkland Survivors + CNN Town Hall

It's been over a week since the Parkland school shooting, and the survivors of the horrific event are continuing to speak out about gun control. On Wednesday night, they joined CNN for a town hall about gun control. Sen. Marco Rubio made an appearance, and the survivors didn't hold back in demanding answers. NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch also attended, while Florida Governor Rick Scott was notably absent.

Must-Read: During President Trump's listening session with survivors and family members of Parkland shooting victims, Trump talked – and subsequently tweeted – about potentially giving guns to teachers. Here are six reasons why arming educators could be a bad idea.

Oprah + Trump

This past Sunday, Donald Trump decided to tweet about Oprah Winfrey. The president called her "insecure" and criticized her 60 Minutes segment for being too "biased and slanted." Today, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Winfrey addressed the tweet in a classy AF way.

WTF: A middle school canceled classes after a student sleepwalked into the school at night.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle + Anthrax Scare

Today, London Police revealed that they had been investigating a possible anthrax scare when a letter containing white powder was delivered to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. James' Palace earlier this month. Thankfully, the pair were unharmed, and the powder was revealed to be not dangerous.

What to Watch: With March right around the corner, here's everything leaving Netflix at the end of the month.

Rachel McAdams + Pregnant

2018 has already been full of surprises, from Kylie Jenner giving birth, to Amy Schumer getting married. And the celebrity surprises aren't over yet — Mean Girls actress Rachel McAdams is reportedly pregnant with her first child! That's SO fetch. Congrats, Rachel!

Hair Inspo: If you're thinking about switching up your hair for the spring, look no further than Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley, who just went blonde.

Shopping Break: If you love all things millennial pink, then this online store, All Pink Everything, is the perfect place for you.