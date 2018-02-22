If you've ever had a sex-related injury, know that you're absolutely not alone. A new survey of 1,662 people by Superdrug OnlineDoctor found that of those surveyed, 1,023 had suffered a sex injury at some point in their life. That's almost 62 percent of people who have ended up with anything from a sore vagina, to vaginal tearing, to a urinary tract infection, to a rug burn to, well, you name it. It really doesn't take much to injure yourself when you're getting it on — especially during rough sex (37 percent), as the survey found.

While the number one injury that women sustain is vaginal pain of some sort, with 57 percent of women reporting this as their sex injury, not far behind in second and third place are cramped muscles, at 35 percent and back pain, at 31 percent. Sex injuries are actually so common, that 53 percent of the survey's respondents had to go to the doctor for treatment and 13 percent ended up in the emergency room — definitely not how one wants to end a night of hot sex.

Although nothing is fool-proof, especially if you just happen to be one of those clumsy people of the world (if only I had a penny for every time I fell off a bed during sex), there are some positions that are a bit more "dangerous" than others. Here are the top nine positions that are most likely to end in an injury for women.

9 Oral Sex Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Although I'm not sure how 1.8 percent of women have been injured during oral sex, I'm going to wager a bet that it has something to do with an over-zealous partner. Playful nips while performing cunnilingus can feel good, but biting? That's where you run into some trouble.

8 69 Standing Up Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Undoubtedly, 69 while standing is pretty risky, so it's no surprise that 2.4 percent of women have suffered an injury from this one. I imagine it involves being dropped on their heads.

7 Anal Sex Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle When it comes to anal sex, if you don't properly prepare for it, then it's almost impossible to avoid an injury. I mean, we're talking about a very tight hole that needs lots of lube so as to avoid anal tearing. There's also the fact that if you're not relaxed, all the lube in the world isn't going to ease any possible pain. So for 2.9 percent of women to report injury because of anal makes sense. But, please, if you go down the anal road, include lube and breathing.

6 Standing Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle The survey found that 4.5 percent of sex-related injuries were due to standing sex. Throw in standing while having shower sex, and that percentage skyrockets. In other words, walls exist not just to keep buildings from falling apart, but to keep you and your partner from falling over while having standing sex.

5 Legs Up Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle A little over five percent blamed this position for causing them harm. Hey, if you haven't stretched out those legs in a while, you can't be shocked if you get a cramp or a charley horse.

4 Cowgirl Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Although it might not seem like a position in which the woman is completely in charge might end up in an injury, for 5.7 percent of women it has. Of those who were surveyed, the top injury that resulted from cowgirl were leg pains, at 29 percent, vaginal pain, at 25 percent, and knee pain, at 21 percent.

3 Switching Between Positions Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle While switching from one position to the next in the movies looks like a piece of cake, it's not always so easy in real life. According to the study, 9.4 percent women ended up injuring themselves during sex when they tried to switch from one position to another. However, if you attempt this, you totally get an A for effort — to go with that herniated disc and bruised ego.

2 Missionary Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How, oh how does a woman get an injury during the most basic of all sex positions? By either doing it too rough or too long. For 16.3 percent of women, the missionary position resulted in an injury and of those injuries, 58 percent of them were vaginal related.