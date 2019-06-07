The Jonas Brothers are all grown-up and madly in love. The band's first studio album in a decade, Happiness Begins, is packed with danceable tunes, references to their history, and love songs dedicated to their wives. In fact, the most romantic lyrics the Jonas Brothers wrote on Happiness Begins will make you even more jealous of the fact that you're not a "JSister" than ever before.

"It's very important on an album for us to have some romantic songs," Kevin told Apple Music when Happiness Begins was released on June 7, and it seems as if the trio have more than lived up to that promise. In addition to the song "Comeback" — which plays double duty as a plea to an ex and an homage to the brother's reunion — and the "Lovebug"-esque acoustic ballad "Love Her," both Nick and Joe also wrote "love letters" to their significant others that have fans swooning. In April, Nick told Billboard that "I Believe" was inspired by his whirlwind romance with wife Priyanka Chopra, while "Hesitate" was Joe's ode to his relationship with Sophie Turner.

While many years have passed since the band's heyday as Disney Channel superstars, listening to some of the more romantic songs on Happiness Begins is guaranteed to bring back your overwhelming crush on the Jonas Brothers once more. Don't say we didn't warn you.

"Call me crazy and people saying that we move too fast / But I've been waiting, and for a reason / Ain’t no turning back / 'Cause you show me something I can't live without" — "I Believe"

Nick's "love letter" to Chopra takes on anyone who criticized the pair's decision to tie the knot less than a year after their first date, and proves that their romance is definitely one for the ages.

"No matter the fight you know she's always right / And it's alright / And they say love can hurt / But seein’ her smile can get you every time" — "Love Her"

"Love Bug" is an important song for the Jonas Brothers — in fact, playing that song together inspired the boys to reunite — so it seems only fitting that their comeback album has a song take takes that romantic, incredibly catchy sentiment to the next level.

"I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you" — "Hesitate"

Joe confirmed that "Hesitate" is his ode to new wife Turner, telling Apple Music that the song is "one of those love letters you write to your partner saying, 'I'll be there no matter what.'" Just when you thought these two couldn't be more romantic.

More to come ...