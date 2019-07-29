Traditionally, summer has been the time of year when most people want to go outside. But not this summer. Due to extreme heat waves that have plunged most of the U.S. in sweltering and dangerous temperatures, everybody seems to want to stay inside. Thankfully, the new movies & shows on Netflix this week will make your forced indoor summer vacation actually enjoyable. For the end of July and beginning of August, the streaming service is offering up a pleasant mix of classic movies, original films, and new seasons of some fan-favorite original series. And among those returning series is the comedy Dear White People, which is back for its third season.

The show, a spinoff of the 2014 comedy film of the same name, has developed a cult following and boatloads of critical acclaim since its 2017 debut. The series follows a number of black students at a mostly white Ivy League school who operate a campus radio station that skewers the racial biases that permeate American society in clever and thought-provoking fashion. The newest batch of episodes promises some big changes to the series after the season 2 finale's big twist involving the secret society The Order, making it must-see-TV for fans of the show.

In addition to Dear White People, Netflix is also offering plenty of other worthwhile fare, so take a look at the best of this week's releases below.

1. ‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’ - July 31 Netflix on YouTube Chris Evans kicks off his post-MCU career with this Netflix original that's based on an amazing true story.

2. ‘The Letdown: Season 2’ - July 31 OfficialLY Trailers on YouTube The second season of this Aussie comedy will further make you question whether you really want to have kids.

3. ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ - Aug. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Literally the day after the new TV series based on this classic rom-com hits rival Hulu, Netflix is blessing its subscribers with the original.

4. ‘Groundhog Day’ - Aug. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Now you can experience one of the greatest comedies of all time over and over and over again.

5. ‘Horns’ - Aug. 1 FilmIsNow Movie Trailers on YouTube Daniel Radcliffe has come along way since his Harry Potter days, as this quirky horror from Joe Hill (Stephen King's son) proves.

6. ‘Jackie Brown’ - Aug. 1 Movieclips on YouTube Before checking out Quentin Tarantino's latest film, take a look back at his underrated classic starring the legendary Pam Grier.

7. ‘Jupiter Ascending’ - Aug. 1 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Chances are you missed this ambitious sci-fi film when it bombed in theaters, so now's your chance to take in all the weirdness that is Channing Tatum as a space werewolf.

8. ‘Now and Then’ - Aug. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The cult classic '90s coming-of-age tale is here to hit you right in the nostalgia feels.

9. ‘Panic Room’ - Aug. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Jodie Foster gives a stellar performance in this memorable early 2000s thriller.

10. The ‘Rocky’ Pentalogy - Aug. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If you're looking for some motivation, Netflix has you covered with the first five Rocky movies.

11. ‘Sex and the City: The Movie’ - Aug. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube It's been over a decade since the iconic TV quartet made the jump to the big screen, so the time is right for a trip down memory lane.

12. ‘Something's Gotta Give’ - Aug. 1 YouTube The cast in this rom-com — which includes Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and Keanu Reeves — is pretty tough to beat.

13. ‘The House Bunny’ - Aug. 1 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Anna Faris stars as a Playboy bunny-turned-sorority member in this better-than-you'd-expect comedy.

14. ‘Why Do Fools Fall In Love’ - Aug. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube A tremendous cast led by Halle Berry and Vivica A. Fox star in this biopic about pop star Frankie Lymon and his three wives.

15. ‘Dear White People’: Volume 3 - Aug. 2 Netflix on YouTube Changes are afoot in one of Netflix's best shows.

16. ‘Derry Girls’ : Season 2 - Aug. 2 Channel 4 on YouTube The girls are back and they're not taking any crap from anyone in season 2 of this '90s-set Irish comedy.

17. ‘Otherhood’ - Aug. 2 Netflix on YouTube This Netflix original road comedy sees moms Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett, and Felicity Huffman taking a trip to New York to surprise their adult sons.

18. ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’: Season 3 - Aug. 3 DreamWorksTV on YouTube The critically-acclaimed '80s reboot hits Netflix with its biggest season yet.