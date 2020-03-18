The coronavirus outbreak has greatly altered American life. Many people are working remotely, just about everyone is practicing social distancing, and in nearly every state, citizens have been ordered to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. With everyone cooped up in their houses and apartments, many are turning to Netflix in order to avoid cabin fever. Thankfully, the streaming service offers new content almost daily, and there are lots of new movies & shows on Netflix this week that will make self-quarantining a little more bearable.

As usual, Netflix is streaming a diverse mix of entertainment to help you through this trying week. A bunch of the site's offerings this week consist of Netflix originals, so if you're looking for something you've never seen before, you're in luck. There are some original movies and documentaries, original series debuts, new seasons of current original series, and several international offerings. There are also a number of classic non-Netflix movies that are full of nostalgic goodness in case you're looking to step outside of the Netflix bubble for a bit.

Bustle has selected the nine best new offerings from Netflix this week, and you can find out more about each of them below.

1. 'Never Have I Ever' Mindy Kaling has authored two best-selling memoirs and created a successful titular sitcom, but the comedy writer isn't done mining her own life for content yet. Kaling co-created this new original series about a nerdy Indian-American high schooler who wants to become one of the cool kids, and she based it partly on her own high school experience. Streaming April 27.

2. 'A Secret Love' As part of Ryan Murphy's massive Netflix deal, the producer extraordinaire isn't just churning out shows — he's also producing some quality documentaries about LGBTQ issues. Last week saw the premiere of gay sex shop profile Circus of Books, while this week gets this tale of two Midwestern women who began a secret romance in 1947 and kept it going for 70 years. Streaming April 29.

3. 'Nadiya’s Time to Eat' This delightful new reality series is exactly what your quarantine needs. Nadiya Hussain, arguably the most charming and charismatic winner in the history of The Great British Baking Show, gets her own cooking series here. In it, she'll show you how to make some easy and delicious dishes while also showing you how the food you eat ends up on your table. It looks super chill. Streaming April 29.

4. 'Dangerous Lies' Who doesn't love a good thriller? In this Netflix original, Riverdale's Camila Mendes plays the caregiver of a wealthy elderly man who passes away shortly after going into her care — and who inexplicably leaves her his fortune. Did she kill him? Or is she being set up by those that did? It's like Knives Out had a baby with a Lifetime movie, so if that seems like something you'd be interested in, check it out. Streaming April 30.

5. 'All Day And A Night' Netflix churns out a lot of guilty pleasure movies (see above), but they're also known to produce a prestige drama now and again. This new original falls into the latter category and stars Moonlight's Ashton Sanders as a young man who is sentenced to life in prison and looks back on the circumstances that led him there. Streaming May 1.

6. The 'Back To The Future' Trilogy Netflix has had Back to the Future Part III available to stream for a while now, and this week the platform completes its collection by adding the franchise's first two films. You can watch Marty McFly go back to 1955 in the blockbuster original, and then see him travel to the far-off future of a hoverboard-filled 2015 in the hit sequel. Streaming May 1.

7. 'Hollywood' Remember that bit about Ryan Murphy making acclaimed documentaries now? Well, that doesn't mean he's given up on his signature dramas. His latest scripted series is a revisionist historical drama that takes place in Golden Age-era Hollywood and focuses on the racial and sexual politics of the industry. The diverse ensemble cast is filled with Murphy regulars, hot up-and-comers, a few big-name stars, and the legendary Patti LuPone. Streaming May 1.

8. 'The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button' If quarantining has you wishing that you could age backwards to make up for all of the experiences you're missing out on, then this is the movie for you. Live vicariously through Brad Pitt as he begins life as an old man and then lives his remarkable life in reverse in this now-classic tearjerker from 2008 that was nominated for 13 Oscars. Streaming May 1.