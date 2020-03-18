The coronavirus outbreak has greatly altered American life. Many people are working remotely, just about everyone is practicing social distancing, and in nearly every state, citizens have been ordered to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. With everyone cooped up in their houses and apartments, many are turning to Netflix in order to avoid cabin fever. Thankfully, the streaming service offers new content almost daily, and there are several new movies & shows on Netflix this week that will make self-quarantining a little more bearable.

As usual, Netflix is streaming a diverse mix of entertainment to help you through this trying week. The vast majority of the site's offerings this week consist of Netflix originals, so if you're looking for something you've never seen before, you're in luck. There are some original movies, a few returning original series, a couple of international offerings, and a blockbuster original comedy special. There are also a handful of non-Netflix movies and series in case you find yourself wanting to step outside of the Netflix bubble for a bit.

Bustle has selected the nine best new offerings from Netflix this week, and you can find out more about each of them below.

1. 'Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill' The stand up legend, who also happens to be the co-creator and star of the funniest sitcom ever made, is hitting the stage for his first full comedy special since the '90s (the 2017 Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld was a hybrid documentary/stand up special). In his new special, the now 66-year-old Seinfeld proves he hasn't even come close to running out of material. Streaming May 5.

2. 'Workin' Moms': Season 4 Canadian sitcoms are on the rise. With the tremendous success of Schitt's Creek, other sitcoms from the Great White North have been getting more attention, like this previously under-the-radar example. As the title suggests, the series is about a group of four female friends who try to balance their respective careers with raising a family. Streaming May 6.

3. 'Scissor Seven': Season 2 Netflix has loads of anime content, including this unique series out of China. Now entering its second season, the story follows an assassin named Seven who uses a pair of hairdressing scissors as his weapon of choice. So kind of like Sweeney Todd if he were a contract killer rather than a maniacal barber with a penchant for baking. Streaming May 7.

4. 'Dead To Me': Season 2 One of the more acclaimed Netflix series to debut in recent years, this black comedy stars TV veterans Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate as two women who bond in therapy while grieving the recent deaths of their respective significant others. But the series quickly goes in some wild and unexpected places as secrets about the women's two lives begin to emerge. Streaming May 8.

5. '18 Regali' Prepare for some waterworks with this original film out of Italy. The movie is about a pregnant woman who has terminal cancer. Prior to her death, the woman compiles 18 unique gifts to bestow on her unborn daughter for each year of her life until she turns 18, allowing the girl to grow up with her mother in her life after all. Streaming May 8.

6. 'Restaurants On The Edge': Season 2 Not gonna lie, it feels somewhat ironic to watch this reality series about failing restaurants being given a second chance at success by a team of experts considering that COVID-19 has completely crippled the restaurant business. But still, maybe watching this new batch of episodes can help inspire some current struggling restaurateurs for when the time comes for them to reopen. Streaming May 8.

7. 'The Eddy' Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle received some criticism for his perceived whitewashing of jazz in his 2016 film La La Land, but he may be redeeming himself with this new miniseries. The drama follows the African-American owner of a Paris jazz club (Andre Holland) who struggles to deal with the fallout after finding out his club is indebted to gangsters. Streaming May 8.

8. 'Valeria' This new Spanish series may be a Netflix original, but its story has been told before. The show is based on the novel series In Valeria's Shoes by Spanish author Elisabet Benavent. It's about a writer named Valeria who is struggling both in her career as a writer and in her love life, so she turns to her three best friends for support. It's a little like a modern-day, European Sex & the City. Streaming May 8.