In just a few weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has greatly altered American life. People are being encouraged to work remotely, to "social distance" themselves from friends, and in nearly every state, ordered to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. With everyone cooped up in their houses and apartments, many are turning to Netflix in order to avoid cabin fever. Thankfully, the streaming service offers new content almost daily, and there are lots of new movies & shows on Netflix this week that will make self-quarantining a little more bearable.

As usual, Netflix is offering a diverse mix of entertainment to help you through this trying week. The vast majority of the site's offerings this week consist of Netflix originals, so if you're looking for something you've never seen before, you're in luck. There are some original movies, original series debuts, new seasons of current original series, and even new regional additions of existing original series (The Circle in France, anyone?). There are also a handful of slightly-older non-Netflix movies for you to peruse in case you're looking to step outside of the Netflix bubble for a bit.

Bustle has selected the nine best new offerings from Netflix this week, and you can find out more about each of them below.

1. 'The Big Show Show' One of the biggest (literally) professional wrestlers of all time steps out of the ring and into a suburban home in this new original sitcom that sees The Big Show playing a fictional version of himself. The former wrestler faces his toughest opponents yet in the series as he squares off against his wife and three daughters in a battle for home supremacy. Streaming April 6.

2. 'Mine 9' If you suffer from claustrophobia, then you may want to skip this movie. This 2019 drama from director, writer, and producer Eddie Mensore tells the story of a group of coal miners who become trapped in a mine following a cave-in. The group tries to escape their deadly predicament, mimicking some infamous real-life mining accidents even though the film is fictional. Streaming April 6.

3. 'The Florida Project' Independent film studio A24 may be best known for their stylish horror films like The Witch, Hereditary, and Midsommar, but they make a heck of a drama, too. This 2017 dramedy shows the struggles of a group of kids from low-income families who live just outside the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, highlighting the stark economic inequality in the region. Streaming April 6.

4. 'The Circle France' The Circle is one of the biggest game shows in Netflix history. After the U.S. version of the social media-based reality series debuted on the service on New Year's Day, it became a runaway hit, and has already begun spreading across the globe. Netflix's second installment, The Circle Brazil, appeared on the service on March 11, while the new French version shows up this week. Streaming April 9.

5. 'Brews Brothers ' Despite the similar-sounding titles, this new original sitcom has nothing to do with the classic 1980 comedy film The Blues Brothers. What it does have to do with is a pair of antagonistic brothers (Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle) who are forced to work together in order to keep their brewery from going under. The series was created by real-life brothers Greg Schaffer (That '70s Show) and Jeff Schaffer (Seinfeld). Streaming April 10.

6. 'LA Originals' This new original documentary covers exactly what its title says it does. The film chronicles the friendship and work relationship of two legendary Los Angeles-based creatives: tattoo artist Mister Cartoon and photographer Estevan Oriol. The pair have been influential in the hip hop scene for decades, with Cartoon tattooing artists like Eminem and Snoop Dog, and Oriol photographing groups like The Fugees and Beastie Boys. Streaming April 10.

7. 'Love Wedding Repeat' If you're a lover of witty ensemble British comedies like Death at a Funeral and Love Actually, then this could be your new jam. The rom-com stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, and Frieda Pinto making their way through the same wedding again and again in Groundhog Day-type fashion. Naturally, everything that can go wrong does go wrong... every... single... time. Streaming April 10.

8. 'The Main Event' Netflix is really going all-in on the pro wrestling content this week. In addition to The Big Show Show, there's also this charming new original film about an 11-year-old wrestling fan who discovers a magical mask that gives him superpowers and turns him into a wrestling phenom. Naturally, a number of current WWE superstars guest star. Streaming April 10.