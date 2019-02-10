When it comes to political satire, Saturday Night Live often looks for laughs in the most dour and depressing circumstances. However, the SNL "Women Of Congress" sketch from the Feb. 9 episode celebrates female politicians in triumphant and uplifting way: by parodying Charlie's Angels. The sketch was a who's who of the many women who brought moments of lightness and levity to the occasionally grueling State Of The Union address that aired earlier in the week. In it, the women are dressed in a variety of all-white outfits that they wore for the State Of The Union — or, as the sketch says "they wear white, but they're not all white and we love that."

The sketch then becomes a parade of impressions from all of SNL's female cast members as well as the show's host, Halsey, featuring a mix of familiar impressions that the cast members have been perfecting for some time as well as a variety of brand new impressions. The sketch's familiar impressions came in the form of Kate McKinnon's Nancy "Madame Clap Back" Pelosi which has been a recurring character on the show for some time, as well as the latest appearance of Melissa Villaseñor's impression of Alexandria "I Say What I Meme" Ocasio-Cortez and Leslie Jones reprising her impression of Maxine "Don't Go Chasing" Waters. However, the sketch quickly breezed past these familiar figures to give the spotlight to showcase some of the new Congresswomen that captured the eye of America following the 2018 election.

The first new impression of the night came in the form of Cecily Strong's Senator Kyrsten "Kooky Arizona Lady" Sinema, who informs audiences that she's "Bicameral, Bipartisan, and Bi." Ego Nwodim follows as Ilhan "Get The Hi-job Done" Omar, one of the first ever Muslim woman elected to congress. Beyond that, the sketch features Aidy Bryant's Annie "Raise The Roof" Kuster, Heidi Gardner's Abigail "Say My Name, Say My Name" Spanberger, and Halsey as Rashida "Impeach The Motherf***er" Talib.

The sketch then breaks out of its credits-sequence format for a proper scene, which mostly consists of President Trump's voice echoing through a speaker — much like Charlie in the original Charlie's Angels — commending the inclusion of women in Congress as he did during the State Of The Union. Just as the women of Congress rose to their feet and started celebrating during the SOTU after being mentioned, stealing the moment from President Trump, they reclaim this moment in the sketch by destroying the speaker emitting his voice.

The sketch is a quick, action-packed celebration at the changing look of Congress and reminds audiences that for many people in the country — especially women — the Congress is starting to look a lot more like the population of the country that they are making decisions for. Sure, Ocasio-Cortez isn't actually fighting off enemies with weaponized iPhones and Nancy Pelosi isn't avoiding danger on a jet ski — but the hope of seeing legitimate change come to Congress feels just as exciting.