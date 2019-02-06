They're really, finally here. The first photos of Game Of Thrones Season 8. And they are... not gonna help anyone figure out how Game Of Thrones will end. In fact, they're just gonna leave GoT fans with more questions than answers about the final season, premiering April 14, which may or may not end with every Game Of Thrones character dying. After all, that's what HBO basically said last year.

But like any other tiny Game Of Thrones morsel that's pieced out to fans, these photos will for sure spark a lot of imaginations. The photos will most likely lead to theories upon theories upon theories of what they could possibly mean for the fate of our favorite characters. Could that look on Cersei's face be a sign of defeat? Will Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen be able to work together after their tryst last season?

Well, no one really knows, but it isn't it nice to be thinking about Game Of Thrones again. That's why it's worth listing some of the questions fans might start asking after scrolling through these photos. Who knows, it might even lead to some real answers.

1. Jon Snow & Daenerys Targaryen

Helen Sloane/HBO

What or who are they looking at in the distance?

When this photo was taken did they already know they were technically related?

Who does their tailoring? And does Dany's coat hint at a possible pregnancy?

2. Brienne of Tarth

Helen Sloane/HBO

More to come...