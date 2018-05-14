There's a lot to take into consideration when trying to find out, "who is my soulmate?" You'll want to make sure you and your partner are on the same page regarding goals for the future, and you'll definitely want a partner who shares the same core values. But it's also a good idea to look for someone who's your opposite, in a way, which is where your Myers-Briggs Type can come into play.

If you're new to this test, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator is a personality assessment that divides individuals into 16 distinct personality types based on four binaries. Each letter represents one side of that binary, and can be used not only to help you understand yourself better, but to also understand who you might be most compatible with.

"Some say that opposites attract, and with the Myers-Briggs, that can bear truth," Poppy and Geoff Spencer, LCPC, who are both life coaches certified in Myers- Briggs, tell Bustle. "When a type’s dominant function is matched with another’s secondary function, it’s like winning first and second place blue and red ribbons: they’re best equipped to understand one another in a compassionate loving manner."

That's why, regarding who's most likely to be your soulmate, Myers-Briggs pairings aren't always obvious. There are a lot of introverts paired with extroverts, for example, so it might cause you to scratch your head and wonder how two opposites could possibly find love. But it makes sense once you realize it's all about striking a balance, while focusing on core values. Here are the Myers-Briggs types most likely to be your soulmate, according to experts.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle ISTJ (introversion, sensing, thinking, judging) folks tend to be very organized and logical, and thus are happiest with a partner who values the same things. "Loyalty, respect, and logical processing of ideas is the primary appreciation of these two," the Spencers say. "Minds and hearts think and feel as one. Their middle letters are mutually supported and that influences the successful love relationship they share." Which is something important to keep in mind, when looking at these soulmate pairings. Even though these types are opposites in that one is introverted and the other is extroverted, it's those middle letters — essentially their core values of sensing and thinking — that really matter. So, for example, if your partner is super social while you prefer chilling at home, it'll still be possible to get along and be happy as long as you see eye-to-eye with things like sensing and intuition, or thinking and feeling.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle For ISFJ (introversion, sensing, feeling, judging), the best soulmate pairing tends to be an ESFJ (extroversion, sensing, feeling, judging). And again, it's all because of those middle letter pairings. "These two pairs are committed to long-lasting love," the Spencers say. "The ISFJ may not be as comfortable expressing their innermost thoughts, but the pairing with the trusted ESFJ is ideal for sharing heart-felt communication." In this case, these types share essential core values. And the fact that one is introverted and the other is extroverted actually helps bring them together.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle INFJs (introversion, intuition, feeling, judging) are happiest with ENTPs, (extroversion, intuition, thinking, and perceiving) since they're both "big givers and they are very oriented to each others needs," the Spencers say. "Although the INFJ gets their energy internally and the ESFJ externally, the two are well-suited because their intuitions (souls) are beautifully aligned."

AShley Batz/Bustle The INTJ (introversion, intuition, thinking, judging) and ENFP (extroversion, intuition, feeling, and perceiving) "pairing is soulmate-worthy because they both are guided by strong intuition and are excited by thousands of possibilities," the Spencers say. "These two balance one another: the INTJ helps the ENFP anchor those amazing ideas and put them into play." These two are also down to curl up and have a heart-to-heart, since they both "cherish deep introspective conversations."

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle For ISTP (introversion, sensing, thinking, perceiving), and ESTJ (extroversion, sensing, thinking, perceiving) type will make a great match. "This Myers-Briggs twosome has soulmate communication down to an art form," the Spencers say. "They connect on levels that others dream of." Here's why: "Their same 'heart' letters of ST keep them on the same wavelength," the Spencers say. "The ISTP easily relinquishes much of the decision making to the uber-organized ESTJ, allowing the ISTP to return the favor by suggesting an out-of-the-ordinary date or spontaneous getaway."

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle ISFP (introversion, sensing, feeling, perceiving) is most likely to fall madly in love with ENFJs (extroversion, intuition, feeling, judging) and/or ESFJs (extroversion, sensing, feeling, judging). As the Spencers say, "The ISFP and either of these two makes for 'soulmatedness.' All are very relationship-oriented, making their primary relationships central in their minds and hearts. While these super warm people may be good conflict-avoiders, harmony is their middle name." Hence all those Fs for "feelings."

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle An INFP (introversion, intuition, feeling, perceiving) will likely be super happy with another "N" type, such as an ENTJ (extroversion, intuition, thinking, judging). "Intuition is the driver of this pairing and serves this soulmate couple well," the Spencers say. Plus, being with an extrovert really can help an INFP open up and become more adventurous. "The ENTJ compliments the quieter INFP, yet still waters run deep with the INFP who is happy to try new things. Once this soulmate couple is attached, their devotedness to one another is forever."

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle An INTP (introversion, intuition, thinking, perceiving) should be on the lookout for an ENTJ (extroversion, intuition, thinking, judging), since they'll be all about those core NT letters. "These intuition and thinking types have hearts and minds full of compassion and thought-provoking perception," the Spencers say. "Their mutual understanding of each other is so keen that they pretty much can read each other’s thoughts and hearts." Pretty cute, right?