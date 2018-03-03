If there's something this reality star has become exceptionally good at, it's keeping fans guessing. On Thursday, March 1, Kylie Jenner sparked engagement rumors after posting a photo of herself holding her new baby and wearing a ring on a certain finger. For the most part, Kylie's romance with Travis Scott has been kept under wraps, even to this day. The two first started going public in April 2017 until pregnancy rumors began in September, when Kylie's long hiatus began. After their baby news was officially confirmed in February, fans have gotten peeks at Kylie and Scott's extravagant gifts for one another. But has an engagement ring been one of them? Well, there's an entire timeline of moments where Kylie's rings fueled the rumors.

Although the makeup mogul has been spotted wearing a ring on that special finger since April of last year, the rumors of wedding bells really started in November when Kylie posted a video while wearing the ring to Kim's baby shower. As fans know, Kylie then went totally MIA until she announced the birth of Stormi in early February. Even her announcement video gave fans reason to believe she was engaged, due to the ring's appearance in some of the clips. It's worth noting that she hasn't confirmed any of the rumors, or even acknowledged them.

Kylie, Scott, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan have been super hush about this relationship, but fans think the proof is in the pictures.

April 11, 2017: Kylie Is First Spotted With A Ring

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before confirming her new relationship, Kylie stepped out with a ring when attending the PrettyLittleThing Campaign launch in LA.

April 16, 2017: Their Romance Begins Making Headlines

Weeks after she ended her longterm relationship with Tyga, Kylie and Scott went public at Coachella. The two reportedly hung out and cozied up together at a festival party, according to People. And in the photos from that time period (see above), you can see a ring on her finger.

April 22, 2017: Kylie Is Still Wearing The Ring

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As seen above, Kylie sported the same ring at an appearance in Las Vegas.

April 25, 2017: The Ring Goes Court-Side

Bob Levey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Kylie was wearing the ring during the NBA playoffs, and this time, Scott was alongside her. On April 30, when spotted leaving her beau's birthday party in downtown NYC, Kylie had the ring on her finger.

May 2017: The Ring Is MIA

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie attended the 2017 Met Gala and swapped the mysterious ring for a more decorative one. In July, during a night out with Travis in London, England, Kylie was spotted with the same ring again by paparazzi.

Sept. 22, 2017: The Baby Rumors Start

TMZ broke the story that Kylie and Travis were expecting their first baby. As fans know, she never confirmed those rumors during her pregnancy.

Sept. 23, 2017: The Ring Reappears

David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After publicly going without the ring when unveiling her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in July, Kylie wore it again when attending the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Nov. 13, 2017: The Rock Is On Snapchat

When going to sister Kim's baby shower, Kylie posted a Snapchat of herself wearing a huge rock on her ring finger.

Feb. 4, 2018: Kylie Returns To The Public Eye

After taking a several-month-long break from social media and going in public, Kylie returned to announce she welcomed a baby girl. She was also spotted wearing a ring in the 11-minute video she posted about her pregnancy journey.

Feb. 12, 2018: A Smaller Ring Spotted

About a week after her birth announcement, Kylie posted the above photo in which she wore a band on her ring finger, but a much slimmer one than previously seen.

Feb. 14, 2018: A Selfie Without The Ring

On Valentine's Day, Kylie posted the above selfie without wearing the band on her ring finger.

March 1, 2018: Baby & A Ring

Engagement rumors flew when Kylie posts a photo holding Stormi while wearing the newest band on her ring finger.

It's worth repeating that nothing has been confirmed. Still, the internet has given fans plenty to work with and investigate. As Kris Jenner would say, this is a case for the FBI.