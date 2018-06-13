Tiffany Haddish is acting in, what may be, your favorite movie real soon. According to Deadline, the Girl's Trip breakout Haddish is starring in a new Tyler Perry movie opposite a female comedy legend. And though there aren't too many details taking over the web right now, what is released will have you shooketh.

Deadline reports that along with Haddish, The Southside with You star Tika Sumpter, and comedy legend Whoopi Goldberg will be outfitting the bill of Tyler Perry's upcoming comedy-drama entitled Nobody’s Fool. Haddish will play the role of Tanya, a wild child who wants to trade in her rule-breaking persona for a more responsible one. Haddish's character looks to her sibling Danica, played by Sumpter, as a model for her new way of life. But though Danica's life looks perfect from the outside, Tanya sees that it's actually falling apart — as Danica's "mysterious boyfriend," as well as a few other life events, seemingly, tip Tanya off, proving that the grass certainly isn't greener on the other side.

In true Tyler Perry fashion, Nobody's Fool is sure to have a few important life lessons packaged deep within its comedy, and who better to bring it all home than the all-star cast — including Omari Hardwick, Mehcad Brooks, Amber Riley. Haddish and Goldberg acting side-by-side sounds like the absolute dream come true, and it's sure to be a treat for fans to see the legend and budding-legend stealing scenes together — especially if watching Goldberg and Haddish dish about their private phonecalls together during Haddish's Dec. 2017 appearance on The View wasn't enough.

Haddish, who's aforementioned claim to fame is the Will Packer-produced, box-office hit Girl's Trip, seems to be everywhere, and in every thing lately — and for good reason. In just a year shy of the film's summer 2017 release, Haddish has made appearances in countless television shows, hosted her historic Saturday Night Live debut, published a New York Times Bestselling memoir, broke the internet with her Drunk History appearance, garnered a two-year first-look deal with HBO, and has shared so many hilarious stories about the world's favorite celebrities — including that one time she introduced Barbara Streisand to the epicness that is Cardi B. And coming down the pipeline are so many other entertainment opportunities that are sure to continue to catapult her to legendary status.

Haddish is slated to star alongside Kevin Hart in Night School in September, appear in Ike Barinholtz directorial debut The Oath, be the first black woman to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards this summer, and as announced recently, continuing starring opposite Tracy Morgan in TBS' The Last O.G. Season 2. And in her June 13 cover story with The Hollywood Reporter — in which Haddish also confirmed who actually bit Beyonce — the actor also talked off a few other new and potential projects coming soon.

Haddish's film with fellow comedian Ike Barinholtz, titled The Oath, is set to be released this fall, according to Variety. According to the THR interview, Haddish is "quietly" working on a sitcom surrounding the life of female comedians with The Carmichael Show showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, in which two episodes are already written, and they're gearing up to shop to executives. In addition, Haddish is looking to tape her own Netflix stand-up special in the fall (because what's a comedy legend must have a Netflix special).

With Nobody's Fool, however, those who enjoyed the quick-witted nature of Haddish's rule-breaking Girl's Trip character Dina, will certainly have something to look forward to sooner than later. As the Paramount project will be hitting the silver screen on Nov. 2.