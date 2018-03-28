Even when you move on with your life, exes have a way of lingering — and that's especially true if you're a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Yet, one ex is setting the record straight and moving on. In a tweet from March 26, Tyga responded to the Kylie Jenner baby rumors surrounding whether he's the father of her child — and no, that rumor is officially not true. While he didn't specifically name Jenner, she and her child are most likely the subjects of his tweet. Especially when you consider that this paternity gossip still exists, even though Jenner has made it clear that Travis Scott is the father of their baby girl Stormi Webster. So while this should have already been the case, it's officially time to (in the words of Taylor Swift) exclude Tyga from this narrative.

Jenner and Scott officially welcomed their baby girl Stormi in February, but there was a ton of uncertainty leading up to this moment, since Jenner chose not to publicly confirm her pregnancy. And when rumors about Jenner's pregnancy first started going around, Tyga was said to have Snapchatted that the child was his. However, there was evidence to prove that the rumored Snapchat was a fake, and Tyga's latest tweet seems to confirm that. Tyga tweeted,

"I've never said anything about someone else's child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people's families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace."

Tyga's tweet comes just a couple weeks after Kris Jenner denied that there's any chance that Tyga could be Stormi's father. According to Us Weekly, Kylie's mom was asked about Tyga saying that Stormi was his. "Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual," the momager said.

The rapper had previously stated that the Snapchat about Jenner's baby was not real. "It's all a fake story," Tyga told Metro.co.uk in November 2017. But that, unfortunately, didn't put an end to the rumors. The birth of Stormi birthed more gossip, with RadarOnline reporting that Tyga wanted a DNA test conducted with a source claiming that he and Jenner were still involved sexually nine months before Stormi was born. So Tyga's tweet puts an end to that particularly hurtful rumor as well.

According to reports, Jenner and Scott started dating in April 2017, very shortly after she had ended her on-again, off-again relationship with Tyga. And another element that seemed to make this paternity gossip even juicier is the fact that Tyga is the father of King Cairo, his child with Blac Chyna. Kylie's half-brother Rob Kardashian also has a child with Blac Chyna, so you can see the tabloid fascination. Yet, just because it makes for high drama doesn't mean any of its true and Tyga noted in February 2018 that he is on good terms with Kylie. He told the morning show Everyday Struggle, "It was a relationship that was in front of the world. And that was it. She has her new life, I have my new life. And that's it. There's no bad blood, no problems."

The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to gossip, but the makeup mogul's choice to keep her pregnancy private unfairly led to even more tabloid fodder. ("I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," Jenner wrote in her birth announcement. "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.") Yet, now that both Jenner and Scott have been open about the birth of their child, rumors about Tyga shouldn't exist. So, in the wise words of Tyga, people should "stop spreading false stories" and let this new family be.