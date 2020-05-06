Normal People has taken over lockdown. Between in-depth analysis of Connell’s chain and non-stop chatter about *those* sex scenes, this series, an adaptation of Sally Rooney's second novel, has been huge. And now fans of Rooney's writing have reason to get excited again as the BBC is officially set to adapt another one of her works. So, when does the Conversations With Friends adaptation start? Her debut novel was released in 2017 and tells a complicated love story between exes and best friends, Frances and Bobbi. If you loved Normal People then this will be a series for you.

The BBC announced that it would be adapting more of Rooney’s work in February 2020 but, as of yet, there's no word on when it'll hit our TV screens. However, as the series was announced just before the UK went into lockdown, it’s safe to assume that the pandemic may affect Conversations With Friends and slow down the process somewhat. Boo.

Normal People has been such a resounding success onscreen and many of the people behind the production will return to work on Conversations with Friends. Academy Award nominee Lenny Abrahamson worked as one of the directors on Normal People and will take on the same role for Conversations With Friends. Similarly, Alice Birch will write a number of the episodes, as she did for Normal People. Speaking about working with Rooney again, Abrahamson said:

“I love Conversations With Friends, its depth, humour and freshness, and it’s an honour to be involved in bringing it to the screen. I’m particularly happy that my connection to Sally and her work is set to continue. Making Normal People has been a singular pleasure and I’m excited to be working with the same brilliant team again on Conversations With Friends.”

Faber & Faber

Rooney’s debut novel is set in Dublin and follows the lives of students Frances and Bobbi. Smart, bold, and sensitive, they walk the very fine line of being exes and best friends. However, their relationship is put under an intense microscope after they meet enigmatic couple Melissa and Nick. As they’re taken into their world of publishing parties, secret affairs, and emotional manipulation, it becomes clear they might be in over their heads. Rooney discussed topics of feminism, class, and growing up in Normal People and many of the same things are touched upon in Conversations With Friends.

Speaking about bringing her first novel to life onscreen Rooney said, "I’m so pleased to be working with the team at Element, Lenny Abrahamson, and the BBC to produce an adaptation of Conversations With Friends. I'm confident we're going to find fresh and interesting ways of dramatising the novel's dynamics, and I'm excited to watch the process take shape‎."

While the production team are yet to cast the series, Element Pictures and the BBC will produce 12 half-an-hour episodes of Conversations With Friends to air on BBC Three. Watch this space.