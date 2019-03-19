While it may not be time for Sephora's VIB sale yet, there are still deals to be had on the internet. The latest to pop up is GlamGlow's Friends & Family sale. This is one deal you don't want to miss because the brand is giving customers 25 percent off everything it has to offer.

If you're loyal to a brand, you probably already know that many of them host friends and family sales throughout the year. From Sigma's sale where you can snag makeup brushes to Urban Decay's event where you can stock up on your Naked favorites, just because a major retailer like Sephora or Ulta isn't have a sale doesn't mean a brand isn't giving fans a hefty discount. That's exactly what's happening with GlamGlow right now.

GlamGlow's Friends & Family sale began March 18 and will extend until March 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. While the fact that the sale runs for several days is great, the best part is that the brand is offering 25 percent off everything on the site. If you want to look like the coolest chrome robot ever, now is your chance.

If you're thinking that you can grab a similar deal during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event from March 17 to April 6, the retailer doesn't actually carry GlamGlow. For skin care fans, this means the only time to get a deal on the high-end products is when Sephora's VIB event comes along or right now when the brand is having its own sale.

GlamGlow FlashMud Brightening Treatment $59 $44.25 GlamGlow Buy At GlamGlow

GlamGlow Friends & Family sale offers a unique opportunity to snag some of the brand's most viral products (remember those chrome peel-off masks? Those are GlamGlow) at prices that you don't often see. While the brand may not be the cost of a luxury skin care line like Sisley, the products are none the less kind of pricy. When a sale hits, it's definitely time to take advantage of the deals, especially when that deal is a fourth off the price of anything.

GlamGlow GlowStarter Moisturizer $49 $36.75 GlamGlow Buy At GlamGlow

If you want to take advantage of the GlamGlow's event, doing so is super easy. All you have to do is head to the GlamGlow website, load up your cart with all of the product you want, and at checkout, use code FF25. Boom! You've got a major discount.

There are, however, just a few exceptions, but they don't apply to any major products you know the brand for like their GravityMud mask or Glow Starter moisturizer. When you shop, just keep in mind that the Glow Essentials set isn't included (probably because it's already at a major discount any way) and neither is the new GlowLace mask, Eye Boost, and Little Bag of Sexy. Everything else is fair game.

GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment $59 $44.25 GlamGlow Buy At GlamGlow

If you've been longing to try GlamGlow products or just need to replace a few of your favorites, now is the time to start shopping. Remember that the GlamGlow Friends & Family sale ends on March 22, so do your shopping fast, and don't forget to Instagram your masking.