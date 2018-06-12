Beauty fans expect brands to continually launch new, innovative, and exciting products. One of the latest announcements in the beauty community may just be getting a bit more hype than usual, though, because a popular collaboration is coming back for round two. On Monday, the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection hit the internet causing Hillster pandemonium, but where will you be able to shop the set of four palettes?

Morphe is known for being predominantly sold online. That means you'll obviously be able to shop the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection at the Morphe Brushes website, but that doesn't mean it's your only choice when it comes to shopping the guru and brand's latest work together.

Morphe has branched out and opened stores in California that you'll be able to shop at if you're lucky enough to live near one. If you just happy to live in Las Vegas or can travel there for a bomb vacay, the brand is opening a new store there hosting a grand opening on June 16 where Hill will actually be in attendance for the event. It just so happens that at this opening event, you could be one of the lucky Morphe fans who get their hands on the palette early.

If, however, you want to shop the collection in person so you can see the swatches for yourself but you don't live on the West Coast, you could be thinking that testing these beauties might just be impossible. Guess again, though, fans because the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection is coming to an Ulta store near you.

Courtesy of Morphe Brushes

If you're a Sephora loyalist or are just used to shopping Morphe from their website, you may have missed the news a few months ago that the brand is now sold at Ulta online and at select brick and mortar stores. While not all of Morphe's substantial stock is available at Ulta, much of their most popular items are, including the original Morphe x Jaclyn Hill palette. It makes perfect sense that the new Vault Collection would be as well.

When can you shop the palettes in store? The Ulta launch date has a bit of delay in comparison to the Morphe's online and in-store options. The Vault Collection will officially launch there on June 26. Fans who want to swatch all four palettes in person, though, will need to wait until July 15 to head into an Ulta to do so.

While Hill's original palette did change a bit when it dropped in Ulta stores last year, the Vault Collection doesn't seem like it will meet the same fate. Why? Because Hill and Morphe took fans' request into consideration when creating this collection. During Hill's first collab with the brand, many had specific requests for a mirror in the palette as well as for shade names to be listed below the shadow pans. The Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection now has both of these features.

As for the pricing, that won't be changing either. Despite Morphe entering Ulta stores with their products, absolutely none of their affordable wares have increased in price. When the Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Vault Collection hits their orange and white shelves in July, you'll still be able to snag the bundle for $49 (when it's a $60 value) or pick up just one of two of the four palette set for only $15 each.

If you're unsure where your nearest Ulta store is that actually features Morphe goods, there's a handy dandy list online. So, get ready to shop the Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Vault Collection at Ulta on July 15. You won't want to miss it.