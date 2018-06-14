If you're a beauty fan, you've probably already heard the news. There's a new collab in town, and this one is major. The new Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection made its official internet debut this week after multiple teases from YouTube beauty guru Jaclyn Hill. With four distinct palettes in separate colorways, the collection is great whether you want to snag all four colors or you've got a penchant for a certain one. Where will you be able to shop the collection, though? It's not just an online only deal.

Fans of Hill and Morphe are probably familiar with the fact that the brand is mostly an e-retail site. While their stock has notably expanded in the past couple of months (including highlighters, bronzers, and lipsticks), brushes and eyeshadows still remain some of their most well-known goods. That's certainly not going to change now that Hill is launching more palettes.

Of course, if you can't wait to get your hands on the Jaclyn Hill Vault Collection, you'll be able to shop online at the Morphe website. If you're on the West Coast, though, you'll also be able to try the palettes in person as Morphe has stand alone stores as well. If, however, you're willing to wait just a bit longer to get your palettes, Ulta will officially be carrying the collection in stores (and online).

Courtesy of Morphe

As for when exactly you'll be able to shop these different retails? This collection is coming soon. According to the brand and Hill, the official launch day for the collection is June 26. While no time has been revealed yet, it hasn't stopped Twitter users from setting all day reminders in their phone for the event. Hill's subscribers are seriously about being some of the first to test drive these beauties.

If testing the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection in person is important to you, though, the fact that it's being sold at Ulta is a major plus. There is, however, one draw back to shopping at your local store. You'll need to wait a few weeks longer than online shoppers to snag the palette. It's not set to release until July 15.

Courtesy of Morphe Brushes

The only other way to snag one in person? That's in Las Vegas. Morphe is hosting a grand opening for a new store, and Hill will be in attendance doing a meet and greet with fans. During the event, attendees will also have the chance to pick up the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection right there, but remember this is in Vegas, so unless you're close by, it's pretty restricted.

Courtesy of Morphe Brushes

Once you are ready to shop (no matter where it is), how much will the Vault Collection cost you? Like most of Morphe's other products as well as the original Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette, the Vault Collection is totally affordable.

If you want to snag all four of the palette in each colorway, the entire Vault costs $49. However, if not every hue speaks to you from each palette, you can also buy them seperately for $15.

Not matter where you choose to buy, it seems as though fans will be shopping this palette no matter what. Social media is lit with responses from Hill's subscribers and fans who are already enamored with this collabration.

They're ready to go shopping now, be it online or at a store.

It's time to give Hill and Morphe all your spare cash.

If you want to get your hands on the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection, you've got plenty of options. Whether you want to shop online with Morphe, in one of their stores, or at an Ulta near you, you'll definitely be able to get your hands on these beauties.