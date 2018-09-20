Whitney Port Wants Lauren Conrad To Join 'The Hills' Reboot Just As Much As You Do

Lisa Love said Lauren Conrad would always be known as the girl who didn’t go to Paris, but now she may become known as the woman who didn't do The Hills reboot. In a new interview, Whitney Port revealed she asked Conrad to join The Hills reboot. And even though she supports her decision to sit this one out, that doesn't mean Port won't keep trying to get convince Conrad to join The Hills: New Beginnings.

When talking to The Hollywood Reporter on Sept. 19, Porter said that she understands why Conrad wasn't interested in being part of the reboot. "I get it. We're all at different points in our lives. Most of us have young families and everybody needs to protect their families in the way they feel is right," Port, whose 13-month son Sonny will take part in The Hills: New Beginnings, said. Conrad, who is the mother of 14-month-old Liam, has yet to publicly say why she chose not to take part in the reboot.

"I don't judge Lauren for not wanting to do it," Port said, but she was hopeful that Conrad may change her mind. In fact, she told THR that she was trying her best to help convince her. "I have tried to convince Lauren through people. I haven't gotten directly to her, but I recently spoke to one of her friends and I was like, 'Tell her to do it!'" Port said. "Who knows? Maybe she'll say yes in the future. I feel like the door's always open."

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Port knows this first hand. "Initially, I was scared," she told THR of returning to the reality show. "I had reservations at first because I have a family now and more to protect than when I was 25 years old. I really had to think about it."

Port described returning to show as a "risk" but after talking to her friends and families she felt it was one she was willing to take. "With the biggest risks come the biggest rewards," she said. "The Hills was such an amazing experience the first time around, so after giving it some thought, I figured it would be a cool new beginning for me."

It seems that others from The Hills agreed that the New Beginnings would also be one for them, too. While Kristin Cavallari will also not take part in the show due to the filming of her own E! reality series Very Cavallari, Audrina Patridge will take part in the reboot. Brody Jenner is also joining The Hills alongside his new wife Kaitlynn Carter. Stephanie Pratt will appear on The Hills: New Beginnings likely with her new English accent thanks to her time living in the U.K. for a another reality show called Made In Chelsea. And Pratt's brother and The Hills favorite villain Spencer, along with his wife Heidi will also return for the reboot.

TV Guide on YouTube

As for what the show will be like now, Porter told THR, "It's going to be a lot different." Not only because it won't include two of its biggest stars, but because she hopes it will be more authentic this time around. "There isn't a need to create storylines this time around, honestly," Porter said, hinting that the original Hills was actually scripted as some had always thought.

"There's enough going on in our lives at the moment that they're not going to have to make anything up," she added. "What's cool about the reboot is it's going to be a slice-of-life type of show." For now, it won't include a slice of Conrad's life, but if Port has her way, that may change.