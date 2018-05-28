After being a lead on The Bachelor, it makes sense to be invested in the reality TV franchise going forward. But is it a little too close to home to watch an ex star in the next season of the show, especially if things didn't end so well? Will Arie Luyendyk Jr. watch Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season? It makes sense that he would watch it, but it also makes so much sense that he wouldn't.

On March 8, Arie and his fiancée Lauren Burnham were asked about Becca's Bachelorette season during an interview with E! News. The couple was asked, "Will you guys watch?" The duo was initially at a loss for words, but Lauren answered, "We might." Arie agreed and said, "Yeah, we might watch." Then Lauren backtracked a little bit and said, "I don't know." Arie added, "We'll see."

This interview went down just one day after the very controversial Season 22 finale. For anyone living under a rock, Arie initially proposed to Becca, then dumped her in front of the television crew, got back together with runner-up Lauren, and then proposed to Lauren on live TV.

Since then, they've changed their tune. In an interview with People published on May 28 — the day of Becca's season premiere — Lauren and Arie confirmed that they are interested in watching. "Yeah, I think we will [watch],” Lauren told People. "I’m actually pretty curious to see what her guys are like!”

For his part, Arie added,

"We wish her the best of luck. We’re really excited to see how her journey unfolds. I know that we’re announcing our wedding really close to her premiere, but I think we wanted to do it now because we didn’t want to have our announcement happen during her season, out of respect for her. I know that she’s happily engaged and we’re really happy for her.”

E! Live from the Red Carpet on YouTube

While Arie and Becca's very public breakup was painful to watch, the silver lining is that it was the perfect setup for Becca's Bachelorette season. It's impossible not to root for her at this point. Unfortunately for Arie, this means that there will be plenty of digs and jokes at his expense throughout the season. Before the episodes even started airing, Becca ripped up a heart-shaped photo of Arie in a promo for her season. That has to be at least a little bit awkward for Arie to see. Just imagine watching a whole season with references to that breakup and multiple mentions of how Becca wants things to go differently this time around.

But they have all moved on now, which is probably why Arie would be comfortable watching the season. Arie and Lauren are still going strong. They've traveled the world together. They're living together. As for Becca, she recently revealed that she got engaged at the end of her season (which is shocking to absolutely no one since that has become the norm in this franchise). Nevertheless, they've all moved on and are in happy relationships, so maybe it won't be that awkward to watch Becca's season.

There's also the fact that Arie has watched plenty of other Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons. Why stop now? Arie originally appeared on reality TV when he vied for Emily Maynard's heart on Season 8 of The Bachelorette back in 2012, but he did tune in (and tweet about the show) a whole year before that. He didn't tweet a nice sentiment by any means, but the post does verify that he was watching.

Back in 2016, Arie was so into JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette that he complained about the GOP convention for taking up the show's air time.

Arie summarized an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's Bachelorette season with the tweet below. If only he knew that Nick Viall would appear on Bachelor in Paradise year later and star in his own season of The Bachelor right after. Talk about an era of "Nick Nick Nick Nick Nick."

Arie has also been an avid Bachelor viewer. While watching Ben Higgins' season, he was so invested that he created a Twitter poll about the ending. Ironically enough, "Pulls a Mesnick" was an option in that poll and it's what Arie himself ended up doing at the end of his season.

Now that Arie and Lauren have said they are curious to see how the season unfolds, perhaps fans can expect some more tweets from Arie.