Everyone knows that Victoria's Secret is the go-to place when you want to pick up beautiful lingerie. But the brand's reputation for exquisite detail means its intimate apparel often comes at a higher price (paging the Fantasy Bra). With some strategic digging, though, you can find a slew of great alternatives to Victoria's Secret that maintain all the sexiness and appeal of the retailer's most popular pieces, only they're much more affordable. These items come in a range of categories beyond the classic push-up bras and darling thongs (think: pajamas, robes, and even wedding & bridal lingerie), and with so many colors and sizes to choose from, everyone can indulge in their inner vixen.

Keep in mind that shopping for undergarments online won't be quite the same as buying them in the store, so, while you're browsing, remember that sizing varies across brands and across products. Most bras follow standard sizing measurements, but beyond that, for things like panties, robes, and lace teddies, it's a good idea to consult the reviews from your fellow shoppers and any sizing notes the brand may provide. Customers on Amazon are always quick to point out exactly when a product runs small or large, and the highest-reviewed picks will help you distinguish the quality and feel of a garment, too.

The picks I've rounded up below are among the most worthy Victoria's Secret alternatives you can find on Amazon. Despite the fact that they're all top quality, they're also astoundingly wallet-friendly — with prices starting at just $8!

The Best Bras

1. This Comfortable Push-Up Bra Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Just like the Sexy Bombshell Pushup bra, this saucy pushup bra can also make your breasts look two sizes bigger. And according to many of the more than 1,200 Amazon reviewers, you won't be sacrificing comfort in the name of style: "I think this is the most comfortable underwire bra I have ever had," reported one person.

The bra comes in a range of colors and there's even a sweet bit of lace along the sides of the band. Just note: Because of the padding in the cup, some customers have said this bra runs a little small. So you may want to order one cup size up.

Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 32A — 38D

2. This Classic T-Shirt Bra With A Frontal Closure

A front-clasp bra, like this one, is not only a great pick for nursing moms who need quick access, but it's also a convenient feature that anyone will appreciate. This particular bra offers full coverage, and the sheer lace embellishments on the top half of the cups give it something extra in terms of aesthetics. That lace also extends to the racerback, which provides a little extra lift and support to people with larger busts. It's also perfect for wearing under tank tops, as the straps will stay nice and hidden.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 34B — 48G

3. This Wireless Bra That’s Super Supportive

A lightly lined wireless bra is the ideal go-to for those days when you'll be lounging around the house (or even taking long road trips) and still want to feel supported, but not nearly as constricted. Thanks to this bra's contoured cups, wide, stretchy band, and smooth fabric, you won't even miss the assistance that wires usually provide.

My favorite part about this bra, though, are the fit adjusters on the straps. Instead of sitting on the back of the bra, they're on the front – a game-changer for anyone who has ever had to ask a friend to adjust their slipping strap!

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 34B — 40C

The Best Panties

4. These Two-Toned Mesh Panties That Are Super Cheeky

Not into thongs? These cheeky briefs provide a little sexy tush cleavage without the discomfort of a G-string. The lace extends from the side panel down along your butt, showing off a peek of skin while still being comfy. But the lace is more than just decorative: It allows your panties to lay flat, so you won't have to deal with any lines.

These undies come in a wide range of fun colors, and the soft, silky material also has a bit of stretch to it, so they'll move with you all day long.

Available colors: 52

Available sizes: Small — 2XL

5. This Ribbon-Tied Thong With Delicate Lace Detailing

Though not quite as intricate as the Dream Angels version, these sassy panties still boast ribbon-tied sides and a lace-y texture, and they come at a much more wallet-friendly price. In addition to the satin embellishments, this pair is also outfitted with a darling ribbon bow on the front, making it an elevated lingerie pick that's perfect for special occasions or as a bachelorette party gift. Get it in a handful of trendy colors, including rose red (pictured), cobalt blue, and black.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: one size

6. These Seam-Free Panties That Come In A Multipack

At just $17, you'll get seven seamless thong panties for basically the same price as you would for one pair at brand name retail stores. And it's not just the price that Amazon reviewers love, either — with a soft fabric made of a blend of nylon and polyester, these panties will lay flat on your body, giving you that barely-there feeling. Plus, there are no tags, and these are impervious to slipping and bunching, so you don't have to worry about wedgies, either. Though they only come in solid colors, you can opt for a pack in assorted shades of red and pink if you don't care for basic black.

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

The Best Lingerie

7. This Soft & Stretchy Modal Slip

A modal slip that hits above the knee adds value to your lingerie drawer because it's not only useful for giving you extra coverage under sheer dresses, but it can also serve as a slinky alternative to a nightgown. It has delicate lace along the low-cut bust and a similar trim along the hem. This chemise also features thin, adjustable straps, so you can achieve a comfortable fit. And being made with a blend of polyester and spandex, the fabric is lightweight, breathable, and best of all, washing machine-friendly.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8. A Gorgeous Kimono That Comes In 16 Colors

If you're looking for a luxe robe but don't want to pay a luxe price, reach for a short kimono like this one, which, according to one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer, is so soft and "stunningly elegant" in person. It's crafted from lightweight polyester, but it still feels like cooling silk and gives you the added advantage of being machine washable. Other design highlights include roomy sleeves and a sash tie that's secured with belt loops. It comes in so many gorgeous prints, that many Amazon reviewers report ordering multiples so that bridesmaids can all match while getting ready on the wedding day. Just note that per the manufacturer, this robe runs small, so consider sizing up.

Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9. A Sexy Lace Teddy In A Wide Range Of Sizes

Several Amazon reviewers mention wearing this delicate and unlined lace teddy for a sexy boudoir photo session because of how confident it made them feel and how wonderful the fit is. The deep V-neck in the front is supported by tiny — and adjustable! — crisscrossed spaghetti straps in the back. Plus, the stretchy bodysuit features a sweet, scalloped trim, which only helps to further elevate the cheeky, high-cut bottoms.

Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

The Best Pajamas & Loungewear

10. This Menswear-Inspired Pajama Set That's Ultra Cozy

This widely popular PJ set has more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon because they're so cozy and so affordable. "The best pajamas ever," wrote one person. "When you slip them on, you will go ahhhhhh, they feel THAT good against the skin," added another. The blend of viscose and elastane gives them a jersey-like feel that won't wrinkle, so they're great for travel. Besides the soft material, they have other cool details, like a real shirt pocket, piping along the hem of the pants and the sleeves, and oversized buttons coming down the chest. The bottoms have an elastic waistband complete with a drawstring, so you can customize the fit, too.

Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11. A Pillow-Soft Tee With The Perfect Relaxed Fit

You'll reach for this soft, crewneck T-shirt over and over again because it's the kind of piece that blurs the line between loungewear and athleisure, giving you plenty of ways to wear it beyond just relaxing at home. "I basically live in this shirt now... it's super soft and it's the perfect length to wear with leggings," wrote one Amazon reviewer. The 100% modal material isn't clingy, and the flowy, high-low hem makes it fit more like an oversized top, so if you want a more fitted look, consider going a size down. With so many colors to choose from, you may even find yourself adding more than just one to your cart.

Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12. This Fleece-Zipped Hoodie You'll Never Want To Take Off

Why go for any basic hoodie when you can go for one with an extra-special cozy touch? This front-zip sweater is lined with sherpa fleece, making it ultra soft and a pleasure to wear — even the hood has the sherpa material inside. It zips all the way down, has two front pockets that sit along your waist, and features a ribbed band on the bottom and at the wrists. And it comes in a range of neutral colors, so you can mix and match with your favorite outfits.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

The Best For The Bride

13. This Elegant, Embellished Bridal Robe

A wedding day mainstay, this beautiful white robe is embellished with the word "bride" in rhinestones on the back. It's short and ties in the front, making it a great option to wear while you're having your makeup done. You'll feel extra elegant in the wide, roomy sleeves and silky soft fabric. Not the bride? No worries. It also comes in options for the "mother of the bride," "maid of honor," and "bridesmaid," so everyone in your wedding party can get in on the action for the big day.

Available colors: 20

Available sizes: one size

14. A Stunning White Lace Corset With Matching Panties

Culminate the end of your big day with a white, unlined corset and panty set that looks just as striking from behind. The lace-up design in the back gives it a true corset look, though the clasp closure and adjustable shoulder straps make customizing your fit a bit less time-consuming. In addition to the bustier and thong undies, you'll get four garters (however, stockings are not included). Besides the "unbeatable" price, Amazon reviewers also report that the lace-y fabric is soft and not itchy.