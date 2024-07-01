At the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, Somerset’s Worthy Farm was transformed into a massive music and arts fête — as well as a runway. Over a span of five days, Hollywood’s most stylish convened on stage and on the grounds. While there was no officially mandated dress code, fashion’s elite seemed to go by an unspoken motif: varying degrees of undress.

From Dua Lipa’s on-stage costumes that conveniently eschewed pants, to Florence Pugh’s sheer, nip-baring LBD, style stars brought out their most risqué ensembles. One star who pulled off the “naked” look particularly well was Anya Taylor-Joy.

On Saturday, June 29, the Dune: Part Two star turned heads in her festival attire. Her wardrobe choice seemed relatively simple at first — white T-shirts are considered basic pieces, after all. Hers, however, clung tight to her body, soaking wet.

Anya’s Wet T-Shirt Dress

Taylor-Joy’s look last weekend was, in one word, drenched. White tees are notoriously sheer when water-soaked and the Queen’s Gambit star fully leaned into the diaphanous, body-baring aesthetic.

To up the spicy ante, the actor hiked up the dress’ hemline to micro mini length, fully displaying her contrasting black underwear. She topped off the look with an olive green military-inspired jacket and accessorized with black sneakers. which she later took off.

Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Later on, she changed out of the jacket and into jorts with a fringe detail around the pocket and a fringey raw trim. She tucked her wet tee in and topped off her look with a buttery yellow cap, for a splash of color.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

She accessorized both outifts with layers of gold jewelry including chunky rings and necklaces, as well as black sunglasses from Christian Dior.

It Was All An Illusion

If you were wondering why Taylor-Joy didn’t change into a dry shirt when she switched up her shorts, that’s because her shirt was never actually wet. It was all an optical illusion worthy of a fashion funhouse.

Fashion’s trompe-l’oeil trend, the mind-bending, eye-tricking aesthetic, has been gaining traction since spring of 2023. It found fans in Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid, who have both worn dresses etched with the female form.

Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

If you’re looking to add more revealing looks to your wardrobe rotation, a trompe l’oeil dress is a non-committal, tongue-in-cheek way in. You can start with Taylor-Joy’s Deauville dress, which is still available to shop (and is currently on sale for $385).

Happy fashion trickery!