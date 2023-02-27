Without much question or debate, Essie has solidified its status as one of *the* most popular nail polish brands for A-list celebrities and at-home manicure mavens alike. And while just about any and every color you pick up from the brand is sure to be pretty on your tips — over the years, quite a few hues have bubbled up as
total cult-faves that stand the test of time. Hello, Ballet Slippers.
A clear fan of a more minimal manicure moment,
Margot Robbie has been known to wear Essie lacquers on more than one occasion (and especially for major red carpet events). And most recently? The Australia-born actor wore a two-tone manicure for the Los Angeles premiere of . Babylon
The details? Celeb-fave
Tom Bachik — who also calls Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez loyal clients — opted for Essie’s sheer, peachy-pink hue by the name of Skinny Dip for the base, creating a modern French tip with the true black shade fittingly named Licorice.
In need of some new nail polish shades for your personal collection? Karan Soni, the head of Essie USA, shares 20 of Essie’s best nail polish colors and what makes them so special, in no particular order.
1 Ballet Slippers
Perhaps its best seller of all time, Ballet Slippers is a classic pale pink that is perfect for
on-trend lip gloss nails, or a pretty French manicure. Soni shares: “This polish was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II, so it’s got the royal stamp of approval. And given its longstanding appeal, it also has the hearts of Essie users across the globe.” 2 Marshmallow
A cloud-like off-white, Marshmallow paints on sheer.
3 Licorice Rita Remark, Essie’s global lead educator whose celebrity clientele includes Kendall Jenner and Serena Williams, says this of the true black polish: “Licorice was the first, and will likely be the last, black polish I use in my kit.” 4 Bikini So Teeny
Described as a cornflower blue with a subtle sheen, Bikini So Teeny is a baby blue dream that Soni says was “the number one selling polish during its debut season, and has had a cult following ever since.”
5 Chinchilly
A perfect neutral-toned grey, Chinchilly brings all of the sleek vibes to any manicure.
6 Wicked
Not quite black, not quite red, Wicked is a staple for spooky season and beyond.
7 Blanc
In need of a pure white for a classic French mani? Blanc is the perfect go-to — and Soni notes that it “is one of the original Essie shades that launched in 1981, [and continues] to stand the test of time.”
8 Off Tropic Green nails are trending this spring — and Off Tropic is a go-to emerald hue. Soni says: “The name gives summer, but this deep, lush grove green is a coveted fall and winter shade.” 9 Mademoiselle
A sheer pink that dries a hair darker than Ballet Slippers, Mademoiselle is just as gorgeous (and well-loved).
10 Topless & Barefoot
Reminiscent of sandy beaches, Topless & Barefoot is a full-coverage pinkish beige.
11 Angora Cardi
For a pink-toned mani that can pass as somewhat of a neutral, Angora Cardi is a fave near-brown, dusty rose.
12 Butler Please
A true cobalt polish, Butler Please is for the bold and vibrant.
14 Forever Yummy
With an ever so subtle raspberry undertone, Forever Yummy is a rich red hue.
15 Eternal Optimist
Eternal Optimist is a lovely warm rose lacquer.
16 Penny Talk
For a metallic lacquer with a dreamy copper sheen, Penny Talk is a fan-favorite.
17 Bordeaux
Bordeaux is a deep red polish that is reminiscent of a glass of wine.
18 Watermelon
A perfect pop of color (especially for deeper skin tones), Watermelon is a vibrant pink-red.
19 Skinny Dip
Similar to Ballet Slippers’ sheer pink shade, Skinny Dip has a slightly more peachy finish.
20 Mrs. Always-Right
A muted shade that looks gorgeous on any skin tone, Mrs. Always-Right is described as a terracotta rose.
