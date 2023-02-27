Without much question or debate, Essie has solidified its status as one of *the* most popular nail polish brands for A-list celebrities and at-home manicure mavens alike. And while just about any and every color you pick up from the brand is sure to be pretty on your tips — over the years, quite a few hues have bubbled up as total cult-faves that stand the test of time. Hello, Ballet Slippers.

A clear fan of a more minimal manicure moment, Margot Robbie has been known to wear Essie lacquers on more than one occasion (and especially for major red carpet events). And most recently? The Australia-born actor wore a two-tone manicure for the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon.

The details? Celeb-fave Tom Bachik — who also calls Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez loyal clients — opted for Essie’s sheer, peachy-pink hue by the name of Skinny Dip for the base, creating a modern French tip with the true black shade fittingly named Licorice.

In need of some new nail polish shades for your personal collection? Karan Soni, the head of Essie USA, shares 20 of Essie’s best nail polish colors and what makes them so special, in no particular order.

1 Ballet Slippers Essie Nail Polish, Ballet Slippers Ulta $10 See On Ulta Perhaps its best seller of all time, Ballet Slippers is a classic pale pink that is perfect for on-trend lip gloss nails, or a pretty French manicure. Soni shares: “This polish was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II, so it’s got the royal stamp of approval. And given its longstanding appeal, it also has the hearts of Essie users across the globe.”

2 Marshmallow Essie Nail Polish, Marshmallow Amazon $10 See On Amazon A cloud-like off-white, Marshmallow paints on sheer.

3 Licorice Essie Nail Polish, Licorice Ulta $10 See On Ulta Rita Remark, Essie’s global lead educator whose celebrity clientele includes Kendall Jenner and Serena Williams, says this of the true black polish: “Licorice was the first, and will likely be the last, black polish I use in my kit.”

4 Bikini So Teeny Essie Nail Polish, Bikini So Teeny Ulta $10 See On Ulta Described as a cornflower blue with a subtle sheen, Bikini So Teeny is a baby blue dream that Soni says was “the number one selling polish during its debut season, and has had a cult following ever since.”

5 Chinchilly Essie Nail Polish, Chinchilly Amazon $10 See On Amazon A perfect neutral-toned grey, Chinchilly brings all of the sleek vibes to any manicure.

6 Wicked Essie Nail Polish, Wicked Ulta $10 See On Ulta Not quite black, not quite red, Wicked is a staple for spooky season and beyond.

7 Blanc Essie Nail Polish, Blanc Ulta $10 See On Ulta In need of a pure white for a classic French mani? Blanc is the perfect go-to — and Soni notes that it “is one of the original Essie shades that launched in 1981, [and continues] to stand the test of time.”

8 Off Tropic Essie Nail Polish, Off Tropic Amazon $9.97 See On Amazon Green nails are trending this spring — and Off Tropic is a go-to emerald hue. Soni says: “The name gives summer, but this deep, lush grove green is a coveted fall and winter shade.”

9 Mademoiselle Essie Nail Polish, Mademoiselle Ulta $10 See On Ulta A sheer pink that dries a hair darker than Ballet Slippers, Mademoiselle is just as gorgeous (and well-loved).

10 Topless & Barefoot Essie Nail Polish, Topless & Barefoot Ulta $10 See On Ulta Reminiscent of sandy beaches, Topless & Barefoot is a full-coverage pinkish beige.

11 Angora Cardi Essie Nail Polish, Angora Cardi Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a pink-toned mani that can pass as somewhat of a neutral, Angora Cardi is a fave near-brown, dusty rose.

12 Butler Please Essie Nail Polish, Butler Please Ulta $10 See On Ulta A true cobalt polish, Butler Please is for the bold and vibrant.

14 Forever Yummy Essie Nail Polish, Forever Yummy Ulta $10 See On Ulta With an ever so subtle raspberry undertone, Forever Yummy is a rich red hue.

15 Eternal Optimist Essie Nail Polish, Eternal Optimist Amazon $9 See On Amazon Eternal Optimist is a lovely warm rose lacquer.

16 Penny Talk Essie Nail Polish, Penny Talk Ulta $10 See On Ulta For a metallic lacquer with a dreamy copper sheen, Penny Talk is a fan-favorite.

17 Bordeaux Essie Nail Polish, Bordeaux Ulta $10 See On Ulta Bordeaux is a deep red polish that is reminiscent of a glass of wine.

18 Watermelon Essie Nail Polish, Watermelon Amazon $9 See On Amazon A perfect pop of color (especially for deeper skin tones), Watermelon is a vibrant pink-red.

19 Skinny Dip Essie Nail Polish, Skinny Dip Ulta $10 See On Ulta Similar to Ballet Slippers’ sheer pink shade, Skinny Dip has a slightly more peachy finish.