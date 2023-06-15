The Perfect Fragrance For Each Zodiac Sign, According To An Astrologer

The search for the perfect fragrance is a lot like your journey in finding the perfect haircut, drink order, or lipstick shade. You know it’s out there, but it requires a lot of trial and error to find one that feels perfectly you. That’s why it might help to narrow down the search by considering which perfume matches your zodiac sign.

It may be tough to find a signature scent amidst the hundreds of options on the shelves, but the process is definitely worth it. “Scent can have a big impact on how you feel about yourself and how others perceive you,” says astrologer Solaris the Hii Priestess. “Finding a signature scent can also help you feel more confident and put-together, and it can be a way to express your unique personality and style.”

Considering how strongly scent is tied to memory, there’s something so fun about wearing a fragrance that wafts across the room, lingers on jackets and scarves — and ultimately reminds people of you. It’s also undeniably romantic to give yourself a spritz every morning. That said, each zodiac sign has a different thing they’re looking for when it comes to aromas.

“Fire signs tend to be energetic and passionate, so they may prefer spicy and bold scents while earth signs are often grounded and practical, so they may enjoy earthy and woodsy notes,” Solaris tells Bustle. “Air signs tend to be intellectual and social, so they may prefer fresh and clean scents, while water signs are often emotional and intuitive, so they may enjoy floral and aquatic scents.”

Below, Solaris shares the perfect perfume notes for each zodiac sign, so you can finally find your favorite scent.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fiery Aries, you’ll feel happiest when you’re doused in spicy scents like cinnamon, ginger, or clove. Spicy Orchid from Dossier hits all the right notes with touches of zesty cinnamon and pink pepper that’ll match your energetic personality.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is all about earthy, warm scents that are practical yet sensual, grounding yet saucy. Think patchouli, sandalwood, and cedar. Kayali’s Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli combines all of the above into one bottle that you can spritz on whether you’re wearing a sundress or a sweater.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis should look for fresh scents like citrus and mint or perfumes that feature light florals like lavender. The idea is to smell easy and breezy in a way that matches your fun, social personality, says Solaris. This bottle from Pacifica smells like a bright bowl of oranges — in the best way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a nurturing, intuitive water sign, Cancer loves the idea of being wrapped in warm, floral scents like rose, jasmine, and violet. The flowery notes in Peony Silk from Mair are spot-on — not to mention perfectly comforting when you give someone a hug.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leos live for warm, head-turning scents like vanilla, amber, and benzoin. “These luxurious and confident scents match Leo's bold and charismatic personality,” Solaris says. If you’re feeling that vibe, splash out for Loewe’s 001, a perfume with a smooth, musky base.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This vegan fragrance from Dime has top notes of peach and apple, middles notes of rose and coconut, and a base of wood and musk. The result is a refreshingly light scent that matches Virgo’s love for all things clean, simple, and minimalist.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As a Libra, you should be on the lookout for balancing scents like ylang-ylang, jasmine, and bergamot. “These harmonious and romantic scents match Libra's diplomatic and social personality,” Solaris says. You can’t go wrong with The Body Shop’s Full Ylang Ylang, a vegan fragrance with a touch of spicy florals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Scorpios are water signs with a slightly mysterious air, so it makes sense that they’re always drawn to interesting aromas like patchouli, chocolate, and tobacco. “These intense scents match their passionate and intuitive nature,” Solaris says. Spritz on this unique fragrance from Imaginary Authors that features a mix of tobacco flowers, lemon, hay fields, and asphalt.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As the traveler of the zodiac, Sagittarius will feel just right in worldly perfumes that smell of frankincense or ginger, as well as outdoorsy scents like cedar and pine. “These exotic and free-spirited notes match your adventurous and philosophical personality,” Solaris says. Try Jo Malone’s Tangy Rhubarb Cologne with fruity, citrus top notes that melt into a woody base that lasts all day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorn, as an earth sign, you feel most at home in woody scents like vetiver, pine, and oak moss. According to Solaris, these notes click with your classic, sophisticated nature. For a perfume that smells just as good in a meeting as it does on a date, try Clinique’s Aromatics Elixir featuring lots of warm, green notes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The trendsetting Aquarius is all about unconventional scents like cucumber, peppermint, violet — or anything that stands out as unique, Solaris says. The Boy Smells Les fragrance combines a light floral note with a refreshing hint of fruit for a scent that people will definitely ask you about.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a water sign represented by the fish, Pisces, you’ll feel right at home when you wear perfumes that remind you of a breezy day at the beach. Think salty, sandy, and a little bit fruity. “These dreamy and imaginative notes match Pisces' emotional and intuitive nature,” Solaris says. To bring the beach vibes with you wherever you go, try this dazzling floral fragrance from Ellis Brooklyn that features sandalwood, musk, and ylang-ylang.

