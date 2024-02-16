Beyoncé is a girl’s girl. After showing up at Taylor Swift’s concert-turned-movie premiere back in October, she returned to the theater to support another friend: her BFF and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Beyoncé, Jay Z, and mom Tina Knowles all showed up to the New York premiere of Mea Culpa, which Rowland both produced and starred in. And while Bey was all about spotlighting her bestie, even gushing about her on Instagram, the outfit she wore utterly stole the show.

Because even when she technically isn’t the main character, Beyoncé always dresses with main character energy. That’s a true diva.

Beyoncé’s Cone Bra Look

To attend the event, the “Texas Hold ’Em” singer wore a patterned micro mini. The striped number featured long sleeves and a draped detail across the skirt. It also came equipped with a hood — harkening to one of 2023’s biggest trends.

Unlike typical hooded dresses, however, Bey’s closed in an extra-deep cowl neckline that slid past her chest. The strategic opening flaunted the most hypnotic part of her look: the mini’s built-in cone bras. While she’s no stranger to cone bras, having worn both denim and bedazzled iterations, these pointy covers featured a black-and-white swirl pattern that gave an optical illusion effect.

Her Accessories Were Easter Eggs

Lest you forgot that she has an upcoming untitled new album, let her Balmain bag — in the shape of a speaker — be your sartorial reminder.

It was her footwear that served as an Easter egg. Beyoncé has been incorporating Western elements into her looks as of late, convincing more fans that she’s dropping a full country album. While she abandoned her now-signature cowboy hat, a closer look at her mules shows that they’re utterly Western-coded.

Beyoncé’s “Mob Wife” Coat

Another notable accessory? Bey’s luxe topper. The ever-glamorous singer leaned into the buzzy “mob wife” aesthetic on the way to the premiere with an oversized fur coat that she threw over her shoulders.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s a diva 24/7.