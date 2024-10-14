Attention, Upper East Siders: Blake Lively’s latest look was so Gossip Girl-coded... but it didn’t reference the iconic character she played on the show.

With her husband Ryan Reynolds in tow, Lively was spotted in New York City on Friday, Oct. 11, where she and the Deadpool star dined with their A-list pals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

In keeping with the season, Lively served some major autumnal vibes with her dinner attire — and it seems she’s been taking style notes from her onscreen bestie Blair Waldorf.

Blake’s Gossip Girl Inspo

While leaving The Corner Store restaurant in NYC’s Soho neighborhood, Lively was photographed wearing a maroon-colored knit dress, designed with thigh slits that put her legs on full display underneath.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in NYC. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The sheer, maroon gown was reminiscent of a similar Valentino dress Waldorf wore on Gossip Girl.

The actor complemented the sheer dress with matching fishnet tights and a pair of dark red Valentino Soul Rockstud ankle boots. She was also clutching a plum-colored shoulder bag.

Another Blair-Coded Look

This isn’t the first time Lively has stepped out in a Gossip Girl-esque ‘fit. In the midst of the It Ends with Us press tour in August, she hit the streets of NYC in a floral-on-floral ensemble, paired with an accessory that Waldorf would wear proudly.

The look, taken from Versace’s Resort 2025 collection, consisted of an almost entirely sheer sleeveless mini with a semi-cowl neckline, adorned in red sequined blooms and red ladybugs.

Blake Lively in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Along with a pair of red pumps, Lively accessorized the outfit with a pair of butter yellow tights (one of 2024’s biggest color trends) that were covered in yellow flower detailing that resembled stickers.