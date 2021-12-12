40 Cheap Cold Weather Pieces That Are As Well-Made As Pricer Alternatives

Having a chic lineup of cute, cozy fashion is the only way to survive a brutal winter or unseasonable cold snap — especially when you’re dealing with intense wind gusts, Nor'easter conditions, and below-freezing temps on the reg.

While there may be no short supply of winter duds on the market, many coveted options come with high price tags that are far from suitable for your bank account. The idea of investing in bulky and practical items isn’t nearly as alluring as viral fashion finds on Instagram or Tik Tok, but these cold-weather styles in particular are going to make your life so much easier when severe cold rolls through — and they’re on par with expensive versions by top brands, according to thousands of rave reviews.

These winter essentials range from casual to trendy, encompassing stylish daytime looks and cozy loungewear that you can cuddle up to — even out of the house. Expect sherpa-lined sweatpants, plush bathrobes, oversized turtlenecks, and waterproof puffers with slew of snuggly accessories to choose from, like head-warming beanies and fringed pashminas. The highlight? They all cost less than $60 on Amazon, and you’re guaranteed to get some major use out of them. Ahead, 40 pragmatic favorites that’ll bring serious comfort and warmth to your life — and, for that, you won’t be sorry.

1. Plush Memory Foam Slippers That Are Like Walking On Clouds FURTALK Memory Foam Indoor Outdoor Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These soft slippers are like a hug for your feet and an incredibly nice vegan alternative to the UGG version. The eco-friendly fleece and breathable cotton warms up your soles and toes without feeling like you’re in a sweaty foot prison. Not only is the memory foam like walking on air when you’re doing chores around the house, but there’s a non-slip rubber outsole suitable for grabbing the mail, last-minute trips to the drug store, or ATM runs. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 4

2. The Top-Rated Mock Turtleneck That’s A Dream For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Consider this trusty basic turtleneck your winter weather savior. You can slip it under a blazer or tuck it into trousers without any extra bulk, yet it will still keep you snug as bug throughout chillier months. “The material is much softer and nicer than I expected,” one fan remarked, so feel good about snagging a few different colors for your rotation. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

3. A Cashmere-Soft Scarf That Adds Sophistication To Any Look Veronz Super Soft Classic Winter Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon It's a cashmiracle, your search for the perfect cozy scarf is over. Look polished, even in casual sweats, with this fab fringed accessory that has a cashmere touch yet won’t break the bank. “The scarf feels quite luxurious which really surprised me given the price,” one shopper shared. There are more than 40 colorways to choose from, including rustic buffalo plaid and a chic houndstooth, so grab a few for yourself or the whole fam this holiday season. Available colors: 41

4. Finally, A Pair of Sleek Gloves That Makes Texting Easy isotoner Cold Weather Spandex Gloves With Fleece Lining Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t sacrifice frostbitten fingers to stay connected. These handy fleece-lined gloves are fully equipped with touchscreen compatibility for carefree texting and emailing on the go. The brand’s four-way stretch fabric provides a flexible fit that’s easy to drive in and comfy enough for shopping. Their proprietary SmartDRI technology repels rain and snow, and they’re even easy to keep clean, too. Just pop ‘em in the washing machine when you get home to keep the gloves germ-free for the long haul. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

5. A Breathable Turtleneck In 100% Cotton Lands' End Relaxed Mock Turtleneck Amazon $20 See On Amazon This interlock cotton knit turtleneck feels smooth on your body, akin to a high-quality jersey fabric, and comes in nearly two dozen hues and patterns to suit virtually any taste. If you feel uncomfortable in the neck-grazing nature of turtlenecks, this one might be a game-changer for you. One buyer pointed out, “The mock neck is loose enough that it doesn’t feel like it’s choking me.” Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X

Available colors: 22

6. A Luxe-Looking Cable Knit Sweater That’s Comfortably Cozy Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Funnel Neck Cable Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Yes, you can bundle up on top without opting for the same old hoodie. Instead, pair this classic winter wardrobe staple — complete with an eye-catching cable knit design that comes in both neutrals and brights — with tapered jeans and leather combat boots for a laidback ‘90s look. The best part? As one reviewer stated: “It is warm without being prickly or bulky.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

7. Some Fuzzy Slipper Socks That Offer The Utmost Comfort Dosoni Fuzzy Slipper Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Need a last-minute stocking stuffer or Secret Santa present? Add these fuzzy slipper socks to your Amazon Prime cart ASAP. One pack includes five different styles, and you can pick from bundles that range from minimalist options like the pairs featured here to animal-themed socks or pastel stripes. The elastic cuff doesn’t squeeze your legs and won’t bind your ankles, which makes them ideal for all-day wear or a good night’s sleep. Available colors: 27

8. A Faux Fur Pom Beanie Your Ears Will Love FURTALK Knitted Beanie Hat with Faux Fur Pom Amazon $16 See On Amazon Finding an affordable winter hat that’ll last through months of snow storms and brutal winds is no easy feat. So, hats off to this one for its ultra-thick acrylic weave that’s topped off with a detachable yet high-quality faux fur pom-pom that fans are raving about. “This beanie is literally heaven to my head,” one shopper gushed. Available colors: 30

9. This Classic Fleece Jacket With Over 15,000 Perfect Reviews Amazon Essentials Soft Fleece Jacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s a very fine line between smart layering and overstuffing in the wintertime, right? However, this streamlined fleece jacket is one easy styling trick to simplify your cold-weather outfits. It essentially acts like a mid-weight polar fleece cardigan, and can be seamlessly layered under your heavier coats for added warmth. The jacket’s deep pockets have secure zippers, too, that’ll let you store belongings safely without jamming everything in your shoulder bag. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

10. An Adorable Sherpa Pullover That’s Impossibly Cuddly onlypuff Sherpa Pullover Sweaters Amazon $35 See On Amazon This fashionable hoodie comes with a high neck and two side pockets, ideal for running out to the store or coffee shop last-minute without a coat or purse. The snuggly sherpa material is a huge plus, too. “I call this my polar bear shirt!,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 25

11. The Not-So-Basic Crewneck Sweater You Need In Your Life Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can never have too many sweaters, especially ones that are light as a feather yet keep you feeling toasty all at once. This fundamental crewneck does just that, and comes in various solids and patterns depending on your personal style. “This definitely rivals a sweater that I would purchase from a J. Crew factory store, but at a fraction of the price,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim - XX-Large

Available colors: 41

12. An Unexpected Twist On Leggings That Still Goes With Everything HUE Corduroy Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Yes, corduroy is back en vogue — and it’s comfier than ever. Now, you can rock the ‘70s-inspired material in these stylish leggings, and they’re offered in fashion’s favorite neutral hues. The wide waistband won’t dig into your stomach, like trousers often do, but gives you a similar vintage look that can be paired with office attire, such as tunics or blazers, or going-out tops and heels. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

13. The Corduroy Shacket That’s Taking Over Instagram MIHOLL Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Shackets are all the rage on social media these days, and this corduroy version is equal parts versatile, cozy, and on-trend. Reviewers were obsessed with its endless styling possibilities, with one dubbing it the “perfect button up to throw over a cute workout set or dress it up with a hat and some denim!” Better yet, pair it with the corduroy leggings above to channel the look of a trendy co-ord set. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

14. A Chic Tasseled Shawl, The Season’s Runway-Ready Accessory RIIQIICHY Pashmina Wrap Scarves Amazon $13 See On Amazon This season, grandma-chic pashminas are making a comeback. Coveted designers like Fendi and Bottega Veneta are currently selling high-fashion renditions, and Instagram influencers can’t get enough. This oversized scarf might be under $15, but it doesn’t skimp on quality according to reviews. It’s also an ideal pick for travel: you can roll it up in your tote bag and it won’t wrinkle. Available colors: 18

15. These Sherpa Lined Sweatpants Are Your Best Defense To The Cold Yeokou Warm Sherpa Lined Sweatpants Amazon $37 See On Amazon A cute pair of 100% cotton sweatpants with a toasty sherpa lining? Yes, please! Just picture this: “Imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during polar vortex in your fleece lined pants,” as one reviewer enthusiastically remarked. Concerned about the quality of the sherpa? Don’t be, “it's more like fur rather than that cheap stuff they use on blankets & animal beds,” another shopper confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

16. These Cable-Knit Thigh High Socks For Pairing With Skirts And Dresses Moon Wood Thigh-High Cotton Stockings Amazon $10 See On Amazon Y2K mini skirts are having a moment right now, and one influencer-approved way to style them in the winter is with thigh-high socks and chunky loafers. Soft, durable and breathable, these leg warmers won’t slide down your leg thanks to their highly elastic cuffs. Plus, they can be scrunched down your calves and worn with boots depending on your outfit. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

17. A Sleek Packable Puffer That’s Great For Camping And Travel Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket Amazozn $44 See On Amazon If you’re in a need of a packable puffer jacket but don’t want to pay Patagonia or North Face prices, then this down alternative topper is for you! Contoured side seams add shape to the jacket (unlike many puffers on the market) but it’s also resistant to the elements and will keep you plenty warm despite its lightweight feel. “I wore this on a super windy day and it was incredibly toasty,” one shopper remarked. It also packs neatly into a drawstring bag to slip in your suitcase if you’re heading off to the mountains or any colder climate, for that matter. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

18. The Ideal T-Shirt To Wear With Leggings ALLEGRACE Plus Size Long Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s “leggings as pants season” which, unfortunately, aren’t always considered ideal for every occasion. However, this long-sleeved tee could be the dress code-friendly solution. It has a tapered waist to gives your frame some shape and a curved hem that falls past the hips. A V-neck allows you to jazz up the minimalist tee with your favorite layered chokers and necklaces. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 12

19. An Oversized Plaid Shawl That Looks (And Feels) High-End Wander Agio Long Shawl Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you rock it like a cape over your shoulders or as a classic scarf looped around your neck, this sizeable shawl doesn’t let you down against the cold — and, impressively, it boasts 12,000 five-star reviews. There’s a bunch of gorgeous plaid prints to choose from, and the quality is as soft as can be for only $15. “This scarf looks a lot more expensive than it actually is, which is just lovely,” one shopper pointed out. “The material is a lot softer than I expected for the price and it is not scratchy against the skin in the slightest.” Available colors: 20

20. The Go-Everywhere Cotton Leggings You’ll Wear Nonstop HUE Cotton Leggings With Wide Waistband Amazon $22 See On Amazon Finding perfect leggings is akin to winning to wardrobe lottery. However, a must-have pair requires 1. An ultra-wide waistband that stays in place, 2. Super-soft fabric that moves with you, and 3. A totally opaque finish that’s easy to care for. Guess what? This classic option checks all three boxes — and then some. “The leggings are thick and offer full coverage without feeling to heavy or too tight,” reported one shopper and are “tight in all the right places,” according to another. Score! Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 7

21. These Chenille Boots For Indoor Lounging — Or Out TUOBUQU Indoor/Outdoor Bootie Slippers Amazon $32 See On Amazon This boot slippers’ chenille uppers add a luxurious look to standard house shoes. There’s a faux fur lining that guarantees comfort, with one layer of high-density memory foam and extra three layers of thickening foam to soothe sore feet after running around all day. A pliable and durable rubber sole ensures these puppies keep you grounded at home — even on slippery hardwood floors — or out in the world. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 11

22. A Cashmere Beanie That’s Delightfully Affordable Easter Barthe Slouchy Cashmere Beanie Amazon $23 See On Amazon The beanie is a timeless cold-weather accessory that can be layered under hoods on exceptionally bitter days when not serving as a casually stylish hat on its own. Given how much use you know you’re going to get out of it, it’s important to find a well-made version that’ll go with you everywhere, whether you’re running, commuting, hiking, or just meeting up with some friends. This one made from a luxurious yet wallet-friendly cashmere-wool blend that has a good amount of stretch in it to cover various head sizes, and comes in dozens of sorbet-soft shades you can wear with anything. Available colors: 39

23. A Supernaturally-Soft Popcorn Cardigan To Wrap Yourself Up In Saodimallsu Chunky Popcorn Cardigan Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon From the dandelion-soft popcorn texture to its slouchy batwing sleeves, this boyfriend cardigan will make a statement without even trying. The cocoon shape is perfect for lounging around, and is pretty much the perfect thing to toss on over whatever you’re wearing on the fly. Styling tip: Slip the sweater over a t-shirt and jeans with a pair of cuban-heeled boots for a carefree look that never goes out of fashion. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 40

24. A Scaled-Up Plaid Shacket That Delivers Casual Sophistication PUWEI Long Tartan Shacket Amazon $44 See On Amazon This long plaid shacket is pretty much the oversized flannel of your dreams. The loose silhouette and vintage tartan pattern uplevels any laidback look, but the dramatic length and tailored details make it easier to pair with dressier pieces as well. “Makes me feel like I’m wearing designer,” one shopper raved — and for just $45, no less. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 7

25. The Sherpa Coat That Just Wants To Snuggle You PRETTYGAREDN Faux Shearling Jacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon The teddy bear coat is perhaps the comfiest jacket out there, and this zip up version won’t let you down — promise. It channels a classic bomber (there are also versions that look like a pea coat) for cute, casual style that’s a couple rungs above the standard gym hoodie. Flip through its thousands of rave reviews yourself and you’ll see enthusiastic praise from shoppers who swear you’ll “feel like a cozy bear and ohhhh sooooo snuggly!!!” and write of the jacket, “it’s soooo soft!!!!!!” Sold and sold. Available sizes: Small— 3X

Available colors: 34

26. This Stylish Turtleneck With Batwing Sleeves ANRABESS Asymmetric Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon This best-selling oversized sweater is made from a soft yet substantial viscose that’s “comfier than cashmere,” according to one reviewer, and will feel like a million bucks against your skin. The high-low hemline makes it easier to tuck it in to trousers with kicks for a streetwear look, or dress it up with mini skirt and knee-high boots for a date night ensemble. (Needless to say, it’s also fantastic over leggings.) Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 33

27. A Cute Cropped Sweater Suitable For The Dead Of Winter BTFBM Cross Wrap Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Packing away crop tops when warmer days fade can feel like a punch in the gut, but this wrap sweater is a weather-appropriate alternative for the midriff-lovers out there. The criss-cross design features the same peek-a-boo look, along with roomy lantern sleeves and a subtly sexy off-the-shoulder neckline. Better yet? It won’t be uncomfortable against your skin, either, as the pullover’s knitted fabric is silky smooth. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

28. A Sherpa Pullover That’s Practically A Wearable Blanket KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Sherpa Sweatshirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Venturing forth from the comforts of home in the winter is a big accomplishment. But, believe it or not, throwing on this sherpa-lined pullover sweatshirt makes it less painful to leave your couch to run those Saturday morning errands. The lapel collar zips into a high neckline, keeping the neck snug against unexpected wind gusts. “As soon as I took this sweater out of the box, my toddler grabbed it and wouldn’t give it back because he assumed it was a blanket for him,” one shopper wrote of its softness. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

29. A Sexy Velour Robe That’s Beyond Sumptuous Just Love Velour Bath Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed using the plushest ultra-soft velour, this hooded bathrobe is the perfect mate for chilly mornings or late-night self care. Its subtly embossed in chevron and comes in a bunch of brights and neutrals whether you want to match to your favorite pajamas or lingerie — or just skip them altogether, as the case may be: “I believe that you should be completely nude while wearing it because it is sooo lovely and sooo soft and comfy to [snuggle] up in and relax,” one shopper disclosed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 9

30. A Flowy Duster That’ll Become Part Of Your New Uniform IN'VOLAND Plus Size Cardigan Long Duster Amazon $37 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan is your answer for minimalist dressing for the next few months. Throw it over anything — from leggings and a T-shirt for an easygoing casual outfit, or styled over flared pants and a collared shirt to make an elevated pairing. It’s buttery-soft and light in a stretch rayon knit, so it slips smoothly under jackets and coats when you’re ready to go out. Available sizes: 0X — 5X

Available colors: 30

31. A Thermal Running Shirt That’s On Par With Under Armour BALEAF Fleece Thermal Mock Neck Running Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon The long-sleeved thermal shirt’s four-way stretch construction is sturdy yet flexible, and, importantly, it keeps your body warm while wicking sweat away thanks to a finely-brushed material that’s measures up to top-notch fleece. “I have a variety of other base layer/cold weather tops (like UA coldgear, Nike therma tops, even Icebreaker merino wool layers) but find that I prefer this one every time,” one shopper admitted. It also doesn’t ride up, and has reflective details for safety during a late-afternoon run. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 9

32. Some Fan-Favorite Thermal Layers That Double Up As Pajamas IN'VOLAND Plus Size Thermal Long Johns Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Sometimes a coat, sweater, and jeans just won’t cut it against the bitter chill. Luckily, this fleece-lined thermal set will rescue you from freezing your behind off by adding seamless insulation to your outfit of the day. The thermal material hangs close to the body, won’t bunch up, and looks literally invisible under your clothes. Reviewers raved about wearing them to bed, as well, with one confirming “ I stayed warm all night but not hot.” Available sizes: 16 — 30

Available colors: 12

33. A Cable Knit Sweater That’s Chunky In The Best Way Dokotoo Turtleneck Balloon Sleeve Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon Calling all petite girls: oversized isn’t a synonym for swimming in your clothes. Case in point: This chunky turtleneck has an eye-catching shape that’s slightly cropped, so it won’t swallow you whole like so many intentionally-big sweaters do. (That said, taller shoppers loved it with high-waisted jeans.) Not to mention, the balloon sleeves bring the drama to the traditional cable-knit detail. Add a pair of fleece-lined leather leggings, and your casual holiday outfits are basically handled. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

34. A Long Yet Lightweight Puffer That Stacks Up Against The Elements Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Coat Amazon $52 See On Amazon As noted earlier, you can’t go wrong with a packable puffer — but this one has a longer hemline if you’re keen on extra coverage. And it’s equally up to the task of handling less-than-ideal weather conditions, with one enthusiastic shopper pointing out that it kept her “dry though several down pours and waterfall mist trails” during a trip to Yosemite. Pro tip: fans recommend sizing up if you want to wear heavy sweaters underneath. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 16

35. Some Warm Shearling Boots For The Ultimate Cozy Y2K Throwback ZGR Mid-Calf Fur-Lined Booties Amazon $42 See On Amazon Channel your inner Paris Hilton circa 2004 in these genuine suede boots with a fabulous faux shearling lining and a touch of real wool. The rubber soles feature a non-slip grip that can handle all manner of weather conditions — including snow. “I returned a $200 pair of Uggs to Zappos and replaced them with these,” one reviewer confessed, noting that “the fur inside of these runs circles around Uggs.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

36. A Game-Changing Sock For The Extreme Cold Carhartt Extremes Cold Weather Boot Sock Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s a sock’s job to keep you foot warm, and this wool-blend version will be there for you no matter what — even in sub-freezing temps. Carhartt’s Extremes Cold Weather Boot Sock is woven for serious warmth that features moisture-wicking technology and a cushioned footbed for any activity that takes you out into the bitter cold. They’re even sturdy enough to be used a shoe liner substitute for your rain or show boots. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 4

37. The Copper-Infused Face Masks That Are Impossible To Misplace Copper Fit Unisex Never Lost Face Masks (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Washable, reuseable, and adjustable, this copper-infused mask features three layers of protection in a proprietary silken fabric that helps reduce odors. There’s a lanyard feature that seamlessly allows quick on and off use without completely removing your mask — ideal for taking quick sips of water during a workout or flight. Shoppers noted it was especially well-suited to smaller faces, and appreciated the attention to detail from its adjustable ear loops to built-in nose clip.

38. A Best-Selling Quilted Vest That’s Duchess-Approved Fuinloth Quilted Vest $30 See On Amazon A quilted jacket is a cool-weather essential, but don’t sleep on snagging a quilted vest as well. This puppy is a royal style staple in its own right that’s also slim enough to fit under a winter coat and acts as thermal layer for colder temperatures. Plus, the classic design has two pockets and a stand collar if you forget your scarf and gloves at home. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

39. Some Fuzzy Crew Socks To Relax In All Season Long Century Star Fuzzy Fluffy Cozy Warm Super Soft Slipper Socks (3-Pack) Amazon $0 See On Amazon You don’t need to walk around with cold feet. Crafted from the finest microfiber, these fuzzy socks will keep those tootsies warm whether you’re out and about or catching some Zs. The crew length is just long enough for lining combat boots or wearing scrunched down with sneakers. Check out this adorable three-pack in blues and grays, as well more than 40 other sets that offer up to six different fun pairs, from chic leopard prints to a rainbow of pastels. Available colors: 45