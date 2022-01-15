50 Cheap Outfits That'll Impress The Hell Out Of People

My aesthetic is simple: Whatever I’m wearing, all I want is to be able to walk into a room and impress the hell out of people with my outfit. Instead of waiting to strike gold with the perfect look, though, I've decided to source 50 cheap, chic outfits to ensure it happens all the time. What can I say? I love efficiency.

In my search, I found an effortlessly cool sweater with a wrap design that's seriously unique. By that, I mean it's cropped, slips invitingly off the shoulder, and feels touchably soft. Pair it with the oversized plaid shacket I uncovered that your fashion-loving friends will want to steal — it has extra-large buttons to go with the oversized vibe. There are even pajamas on this list that make me impress myself while I'm lounging: Just scroll down to find the most adorable waffle knit shorts and hoodie. Of course, I haven't forgotten about workout clothes. You know those trendy exercise unitards? You'll find one with an intricate strappy back, along with seamless yoga sets that pair sports bras with leggings and bike shorts.

These are my favorite affordable stylish outfits that are bound to give you that everyone-is-impressed moment you’ve been looking for. With 50 to choose from, there’s something new for nearly every week of the year.

1 A Feather-Soft Cardigan Hundreds Of Shoppers Called "Perfect" Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon This buttery cardigan is a classic longer-length staple that comes in so many colors. Its easy V-neck can be buttoned up and worn as a top, but also allows enough room underneath for a collared shirt. In cotton and modal, you’ll be warm but not stifled and it’s easy to layer. One reviewer confirmed, "These are the perfect basic v-neck cardigans. Material is soft and comfortable, and machine washes no problem." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

2 Levis Jeans With An Authentically Thrifted Look Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon These Levi skinny jeans come complete vintage worn-in details but, unlike raw denim, they’re nicely stretchy with a “comfort waistband.” All that combined with eco-friendly denim rinses and multiple inseams has won them plenty of fans: they have more than 32,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. “I’m so impressed,” one reviewer raved. “They hug in all the right places, and do not feel too tight anywhere, nor do they feel too loose; which is amazing for skinny jeans. They’re very stretchy but they don’t feel cheaply made.” Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 11

3 Dainty 14-Karat Gold Necklaces Customized With Your Initial M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces Amazon $15 See On Amazon This delicate monogram necklace comes pre-layered with a super trendy paperclip choker and a chunky vintage-style charm. It’s only $15 but feels way more expensive thanks to nickel-free 14-karat gold plate, with dainty details including beaded borders and a minimalist heart engraved on the back that ensures a finished look even if the charm flips over. Shoppers were particularly impressed by the “gift-worthy” packaging. “Came in the most wonderful box with card and care instructions, along with a polishing cloth,” one fan noted, adding, “You can't beat the style and versatility.” Available colors: 25

4 A Comfy Dress With Two Ways To Wear It PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Belted Sheath Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Style the neckline of this comfy long-sleeved dress as a classic boat neck or a drapey off-the-shoulder look. It has an attached belt and deep pockets — plus, the cotton blend is everyday wearable. One reviewer even went so far as to grab it in eight colors, and another wrote that, "It's a versatile dress that can be worn to work, weddings, funerals, date night — you just need to switch up the accessories,” noting that the pockets were “large enough to stuff your hands in if you're feeling socially awkward, but also large enough to hold your phone.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

5 A Statement Bodysuit With Cape-Like Bell Sleeves SheIn Deep V Neck Bell Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bodysuits are sleek go-to basics, but this bell-sleeved bodysuit brings the drama with extra-flowy flare sleeves, a deep V-neck, and faux wrap bodice for an elevated look. The high back means it’s still bra-friendly, if you wear one, and features a snap crotch for bathroom stall convenience. It comes in more than a dozen colors including, coincidentally, three shades of purple. “I absolutely love this bodysuit,” one fan gushed. “The sleeves are my favorite part. It's super comfortable and the amount of stretch is amazing.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

6 These High-Rise Skinny Jeans In Coveted Y2K Styles ALLABREVE Ripped High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $36 See On Amazon This listing for this pair of must-have skinny jeans features multiple trending embellished styles with plenty of throwback appeal including distressed denim, mesh inserts, and even faux pearl accents. All feature classic five-pocket styling, though, in keeping with the classics. They're soft and breathable in 75% cotton, and one reviewer was pleased to report they were comfortable, too: "I ordered the black distressed jeans, and they were super stretchy! Good to lounge around in and actually move in your jeans." Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

7 A Luxe-Looking Knitwear Midi Dress For Less Than $50 ZOWODO Two-Piece Knit Long-Sleeved Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This cropped two-piece sweater dress rings up two chic items for the price of one. The lantern-sleeved top and matching midi skirt are both made of a “gorgeous” fan favorite rayon-blend knit that multiple reviewers loved, plus, the fabric and elastic waist means it’ll feel just like comfy loungewear. Wear it with cute white sneakers if you’re headed out shopping, then change into peep-toe booties for dinner that night. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

8 A Cult-Favorite Sweater Dress That Gets Every Detail Just Right PRETTYGARDEN Lantern-Sleeved Knit Tie-Waist Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Every detail on this sweater dress elevates it, from the textured knit fabric to its attached belt. The elastic accents at the wrist keep the lantern sleeves perfectly puffy while giving you the option to scrunch them up, and it’s sewn with attention to detail that Amazon shoppers noticed. One reviewer raved, “I can’t believe how nice this dress is for the price. Nice thick fabric, plus there is a liner, so the material really lays nicely. It’s stretchy and comfortable without being tight.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

9 This Breezy Cropped Sweatshirt That’ll Become An Off-Duty Staple Bestisun Cropped Sweatshirt With Thumb Holes Amazon $23 See On Amazon This long-sleeved crewneck workout top keeps you cool with its trendy extra-cropped cut. It’s still long enough to cover your sports bra, if you want to wear one, and it comes in 20 colors. Plus, it has thumb holes (always appreciated in workout tops) and features more than 4,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

10 Buttery-Soft Leggings That Feel Like Lululemon HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers swear that these workout leggings are nearly as good as lululemon — at a price worth stocking up on. For less than $30, you can score leggings with a matte performance fabric that’s brushed for lounge-worthy softness, with a contouring V-shaped back yoke and full-length gusset all sewn in chafe-free flatlock seams. “I literally don’t wear jeans anymore. I just wear these. For everything,” one reviewer swore. The hype is real: With nearly 5,000 ratings, these leggings have an impressive 4.7 stars. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

11 These Slip-On Sneakers In Weightless Mesh LANCROP Slip-On Sock Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you crave variety, these super-flexible walking sneakers come in more than 35 colors to match your most-worn favorites. They’re laceless, so you can pull them on in seconds before heading out the door, and the perforated mesh top helps out with airflow. Inside is a layer of memory foam, and the bouncy soles are nicely slip-resistant. One reviewer wrote, “They are comfortable, flexible, and easy to put on and take off. The color range is great, and I’m going to collect different colors so I can change it up.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 37

12 A Fierce-AF Midi Dress For Business Or Pleasure Verdusa Bishop Sleeve Plunge Belted Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon This belted dress — with more than 1,000 five-star ratings — is super chic with a faux wrap bodice, slit midi skirt, and low-profile puff sleeves. It has a little stretch in the comfortable rayon blend, which comes in well-considered shades like periwinkle and burgundy as well as houndstooth and plaid. “I wanted to make an impression meeting my [new] boyfriend’s friends for the first time. I was comfortable and confident and had a wonderful evening,” one fan reported, noting it “gives you the choice to be more vavavoom or a bit covered up.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 16

13 An Aesthetic Loungewear Set In Cozy Waffle Weave KIRUNDO Two Piece Hoodie Pajama Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon This waffle-knit lounge set was designed for sweet dreams, but the trendy style and lightweight hood means it’s also eminently wearable during the day. “This is a cute little set, suitable for pajamas or just Saturday morning coffee on the porch,” as one shopper remarked. It comes in super aesthetic muted hues like chocolate, fog gray, soft blue, and two dusty pinks. Plus, both pieces are completely adjustable with built-in drawstrings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

14 A Chunky Oversized Turtleneck In 30 Crave-Worthy Styles FARYSAYS Chunky Knit Turtleneck Amazon $39 See On Amazon This slouchy turtleneck offers more than 30 total options to switch it up every day of the month, if you choose. The oversized sweater comes in chunky cable knits, a minimalist flat weave, rich color-blocking, and plenty of other styles. “Absolutely beautiful. It is well made and is a warm piece. The design and color are stunning,” one fan praised. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 31

15 Fabulous Flared Jeans For Only $40 luvamia Ripped Flare Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon These seriously trendy flared jeans are only $40 for all the 70s and Y2K vibes you need in your wardrobe. There are 14 washes, options with and without distressing, and even versions featuring button flies as well as legging-like elastic waistbands for all types of preferences — though you may want a few different options on-hand. “These are my new favorite jeans,” one reviewer raved. “I am impressed with how well they fit. There are two buttons for closing the top for a little extra support. They have enough stretch to contour to my curves but not bee too tight or shapeless.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

16 A $14 Faux Leather Bag In Over 100 Colors Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon Yes, it’s true: this faux leather bag with a removable tassel seriously comes in an impressive range of 163 colorways, to be precise. That’s not its only impressive stat: it also has more than 40,000 Amazon ratings from shoppers, who praised the sturdy tote for being ridiculously hard-wearing and incredibly well-built. “I bought a 2nd color because I liked the first so much,” one fan confessed. “I’m impressed with both. They don’t feel plastic-y and they aren’t obviously cheap,” they noted, adding it had plenty of room: “I tote lipstick, sunglasses, wallet, and iPad. This is perfect for that. I believe my MacBook would fit.” Available colors: 163

17 A Super-Cute Ribbed Bra Top & Mini Bike Shorts Set For That Influencer Look FAFOFA Seamless Ribbed Crop Tank And Shorts Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a trendy rib-knit workout set, this option is only $30 and cozily soft but still moisture-wicking. The high-waisted mini bike shorts are short enough to pair under dresses outside of the gym, if that's your thing, and the top even has removable padding depending on your preference. “I was pretty impressed by the quality. Nice thick fabric that is also breathable and comfortable,” one shopper remarked. “I bought this for casual wear but I think it would be perfect to wear to the gym also! Glad I got this at such a good price. Other popular brands charge so much more for workout sets.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 13

18 An Elegant Floral Midi Dress That Looks Expensive Simple Flavor 3/4 Sleeve Floral Midi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon The flared, structured box pleats on the skirt of this dress feel ultra-refined, especially in a bouquet of 18 floral patterns with subtle puff-shoulder details. The skirt is full enough to hide a pair of deep pockets, and one reviewer raved, “I wear this to work, the quality is very nice. It’s a thick but lightweight, does not wrinkle, great for traveling. The color is amazing and washes well!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

19 This Chic As Hell Workout Unitard With An Open Back LOVESOFT Backless Unitard Amazon $40 See On Amazon Everyone will be impressed when you turn up in this full-length workout bodysuit, which taps into the rising unitard trend while remaining surprisingly practical. It offers multiple versions of the strappy back in green, black, bright blue, or gray — plus it isn't see-through, so if you throw a sweater over it, it just looks like an easy pair of leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

20 A Comforting Oversized Cardigan Voted “Most Versatile” By Shoppers BTFBM Open Front Slouchy Knit Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon This long cardigan with pockets is equal parts slouchy and cozy, with an airy open weave knit that also means it’s not too stuffy. (It’ll also let pattern of your top peek through.) It comes in soft, wearable shades along with color-block stripe options, both complete with two pockets. “Truly a winner for your wardrobe,” one fan gushed. “It is a TRUE oversized style cardigan. It is warm, fits perfect, and super comfortable,” they added. “Throw it on around the house in the morning getting ready, cuddling up with it on the couch at night, and I can dress it up enough to take fall photos in it with the family. Most versatile sweater I own.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

21 A Rustic-Chic Flannel Shirt Dress In 100% Cotton Goodthreads Flannel Popover Shirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This colorful flannel shirt dress is a stylish cozy staple you’ll want to have on-hand. It’s comfortably and classic in 100% cotton complete with a popover-style collar. (And, since the buttons don’t go all the way down the front of the dress, it lays flat when you want to add a belt on top.) Shoppers noted it even made a nice tunic over leggings or skinny jeans, giving you tons of options. “This dress is comfy and versatile. You can add a belt to dress up a bit, and leggings and sneakers for something casual. One of my favorite purchases this year,” a fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

22 A Darling Faux Wrap Sweater That Hugs The Shoulders BTFBM Wrap-Front Cropped Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon This gorgeous sweater is full of pretty design details, from its waist-skimming cropped length to an off-the-shoulder neckline — and of course, the crossover accent. It’s completed with cozy lantern sleeves and a soft-touch ribbed knit, with plenty of wearable colors on offer. “This shirt is absolutely amazing. It’s super soft, it stays up well, it’s beautiful,” a fan gushed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

23 Polished Pull-On Trousers That Are Secretly Loungewear Bamans Pull-On Skinny Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon I’m always here for a pull-on pant, and this ankle-length pair will impress whether you wear them as trousers or comfy workout pants. Plus, unlike many pull-on styles, this quick-drying pair features four-way stretch and even have two functional front pockets. They come in three classic dark colors, each slightly flared at the ankle to resemble tailored trousers. “They fit great, loose enough for that these-are-pants-not-leggings look. And POCKETS. They are very deep pockets. They are so soft and possibly my new favorite thing,” a fan gushed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

24 Gold-Plated Stud Earrings That Pass For Real Diamonds Kainier 14-Karat Gold Plated CZ Stud Earring Set (5 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Each pack of these cubic zirconia stud earrings includes five sizes that will dazzle with their sparkle. The largest of these is seven millimeters, which roughly corresponds to just over one megawatt carat. The packs come in silver or yellow gold tones, and even give you options for flat back earrings if that’s more comfortable. One reviewer raved, "I love these earrings. Super cheap but not cheap looking." Available colors: 5

25 An Infinity Sweater You Can Tie So Many Ways LOMON Knitted Wrap Cropped Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This incredibly versatile sweater is an all-in-wonder. Choose between the cropped top shown here or a longer version and then wrap, tie, and adjust it into an astonishing variety of styles, from intricate knotted crop tops to boatneck sweaters. (Seriously.) One reviewer raved, “I love that it can be worn different ways. Soft as BUTTER and just all around a great staple.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

26 Sharp Tailored Palazzo Pants With Vintage Inspiration Tronjori High Waist Palazzo Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon These trendy wide-legged pants are seriously the perfect weight. They’re under $40, but the heavy polyester twill means they keep their shape and don’t ride up. Plus, they have an elastic waistband along with belt loops, just in case.you want to mix things up. “I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off,” one convert praised, noting, “They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

27 This Effortless Ruffled Maxi Dress In Hippie-Chic Prints MITILLY Printed Long-Sleeved Faux Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Every single abstract print this ruffled maxi dress comes in is a winner. (My favorite is the brown option that looks like a muted leopard.) It has a tie belt over hidden elastic in the waist with a secure faux wrap bodice, so you can say goodbye to the constant adjustments a traditional wrap dress requires. Multiple reviewers noted the fabric wasn’t sheer, with one shopper raving, "What a beautiful dress! The fit was perfect, and the fabric is silky soft." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

28 A Luxe Loungewear Set That’ll Become Your Travel Uniform Fixmatti Two-Piece Sweatsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This matching sweatsuit has won top marks from Amazon shoppers for its easygoing athleisure style. The fan-favorite seems to be the long-sleeved dolman tee, but you have plenty of options. It also comes in a matching tank top and T-shirt styles if it’s a little too warm for those long sleeves right now. The polyester and spandex blend was routinely praised for being drapey and feeling cooler than most — get it in tie dye patterns, sporty textured stripes, a graphic rainbow print, and more. Wear for everything from coffee runs to long-haul flights. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

29 A Buttery-Soft Bodysuit With 15,000+ Five-Star Ratings MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made of modal with a kiss of spandex, this soft bodysuit is breathable and comes in fashion’s most fun and funky patterns. (But, as you can see, it also comes in classic colors.) Check out the full-throttle options in zebra, daisies, stars, and more. It’s completed with a snap closure at the crotch to ensure you’re not routinely fighting your way out of it. It has 4.4 stars after more than 24,000 ratings. “First impressions are through the roof,” one reviewer raved, adding, “it’s beyond comfortable and fits amazing” and “looks fantastic with jeans or a nice skirt — so versatile!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

30 A Satin Leopard Midi Skirt That Looks Designer Soowalaoo Satin Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon The influencer-approved satin leopard midi skirt has proven to be a trend with staying power, and this version channels the look (and feel) of department store styles at a bargain price. It's totally okay to toss in the washing machine, too, and it even has an elastic waist so it’s fabulously comfortable. “This skirt exceeded my expectations,” a fan remarked. “It fit perfectly and don’t get me started on the quality! Not only is it soft and extremely comfortable to wear but someone actually spilled cranberry juice all over my skirt and it dried within 20-30 min and there was NO STAIN.” Wear it with a graphic tee, white Converse, and a denim jacket to run errands, or slip on a camisole with some heels and you’re ready for a night out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

31 This Swingy T-Shirt Dress With An Underground Cult Following POPYOUNG Long-Sleeved Swing T-Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This long-sleeved flowy T-shirt dress has a sweater’s coziness, but in a rayon and spandex blend, it won’t be overly warm. In fact, it’s an ideal transitional piece that’s equally game as a tunic paired with leggings or skinny jeans. It has over 5,000 five-star ratings, and one reviewer even confessed that the dress was so soft they wore it as pajamas. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

32 This Sleek Ribbed Mock Turtleneck In Downy-Soft Cotton & Modal Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This cotton and modal blend sweater looks extra-chic thanks to its sleek yet defined mock neck in a ribbed knit. It comes in all the super-polished colors that go with everything, plus three options with stripes. “The design is simple and elegant at the same time,” one reviewer noted, and that elegance is exactly what will impress with this piece. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

33 A Cropped Wide-Legged Jean That Feels Especially Fresh Right Now Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Wide Leg Crop Jean Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’ve thrown out your skinny jeans in the wake of social media declaring them dead, Gloria Vanderbilt’s Amanda jeans are a cute replacement to restock your denim supply. They have the wide-legged style that’s experiencing a resurgence and distressed cropped hem but, if you’re not into the frayed look on your jeans, this under-$35 pair comes with plenty of options and just as many washes, including pastel blue and off-white. Available sizes: 4 — 26 Plus (including petite sizes)

Available colors: 10

34 These Converse Lookalikes For A Cool $20 ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Clean white sneakers are always impressive because they look well-designed and polished, but these canvas kicks channel iconic Converse in a way that’ll turn heads in any of the 17 colors you choose. Options include tweed texture, an abstract paint pattern, leopard print, and more. They feature a breathable lining, and have more than 16,000 five-star ratings. One shopper put them to the test at a Disney park and reported back, “I wore these for two days...and they were so comfortable. No blisters or chafing. They look great and are made really well.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 17

35 A Seamless Yoga Set For Working Out — Or Staying In HAODIAN Two-Piece Yoga Outfit Amazon $33 See On Amazon This gym outfit comes with a matching sports bra that features removable padding — depending on your preference — and high-waisted leggings for maximum mix-and-match versatility. You get both pieces for under $35, which breaks down to just over $15 each for solid activewear. “These workout outfits are my absolute favorite, I bought every color,” one fan wrote. Layer a chunky cardigan on top, and you have a super stylish loungewear look. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 9

36 A Patterned Wrap Dress With Romantic Ruffles UGUEST Long Sleeve V-Neck Belted Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This ruffled wrap dress is beautifully versatile and well-made for the price. The deep V-neck is kept secure thanks to a discreet fastening (always a plus), and everything is stitched in place at the hidden elastic waistband. It all cinches at the waist with a sash tie belt, while the ruffled skirt adds playful dimension and movement. Get it in dressy prints like this lush red-and-charcoal floral, or casual patterns including polka dots and tie dye — each with a completely different vibe. Available sizes: 4 —22

Available colors: 22

37 A Thick Plaid Shacket Your BFF Will Definitely Want To Borrow Yeokou Plaid Flannel Shacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Everywhere you go, someone will compliment this plaid shacket because it’s not only super on-trend but also such high quality. The extra-large buttons are a perfectly scaled-up accent for the oversized style, and the large check plaids come in neutrals like minimalist gray and white. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

38 The Sleek Racerback Bodysuit That’s An Amazon Influencer Favorite ReoRia Racerback Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This racerback bodysuit is a fashion girl essential, with 4.5 glowing stars after more than 13,000 ratings. Fans love it for being double-lined through the top for stretchable support that’s super easy to wear without a bra (if that’s your preference). It comes in over 10 colors, including a trendy dusty mauve, and reviewers are raving about every single hue. “These bodysuits are amazing!! I love them so much that I have them 3 colors,” one shopper wrote. “I’m impressed with the quality of the material and the price just can’t be beat.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

39 The Levis Skinny Jeans Shoppers Call “A Miracle” Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Slip into these Levis skinny jeans with their stretch elastic waistband, and you’ll never again have to deal with hardware, zippers, or — the most high-maintenance of them all — a button fly. They come in unique colors like lilac, green, burgundy, and (of course) classic blue jean washes. With more than 73,000 ratings, they have plenty of fans. “The reviews were great, but I was still skeptical because I have a very hard time finding jeans that fit well,” one shopper noted. “These are perfect! They are pull on, so no buttons or zippers. And they somehow stay up, yet are not too tight in the waist.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 (including short, medium, and long inseams)

Available colors: 10

40 A Multiway Wrap Sweater Dress With Rave Reviews Mansy Batwing Wrap Sweater Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Honestly, this soft wrap sweater dress feels like you’re cuddled up in a cozy robe — but the bodycon style and belted waist look super polished. Plus, the V-neck can be worn off the shoulders, but the batwing sleeves keep it all feeling somehow effortless. (It’s even more impressive paired with over-the-knee boots.) “This is one of those finds that will restore your faith after a bunch of bad choices,” one fan gushed. “It runs true to size, thick, well cut, fits the body nicely, without being clingy.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

41 The Perfect Throw-On-And-Go Sweater TECREW Chunky Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This oversized sweater scales up every detail of its chunky accents, from that perfectly defined woven knit to its extra-wide ribbed hem and cuffs. Plus, it has batwing sleeves and is machine-washable (unlike many wool sweaters). Tuck it into boyfriend jeans, pop a trendy claw clip in your hair, and impress the hell out of everyone with how effortlessly chic and cozy you are. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

42 These Pull-On Jeggings With A Full Set Of Real Pockets Amazon Essentials Pull-On Denim Jeggings Amazon $32 See On Amazon Don’t worry — you’ll have four real pockets in these Amazon Essentials jeggings. They’re made of a thick cotton blend, so they won’t feel too much like thin leggings while you’re out and about. One reviewer raved, “Best pair of jeggings I’ve ever worn. They don’t have as much 'give' as other pairs, but these feel like pull-on jeans! I will def recommend these to other people.” Scoop up your favorite indigo rinse, then consider adding a seasonal color like olive or blush. Available sizes: 0 — 20 (including short and long inseams)

Available colors: 14

43 Cult-Favorite Cuff Earrings That Look Like Demifine Jewelry PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Huggie Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These cubic zirconia huggie hoops are a bestselling hit with their minimalist design rendered in affordable, high-quality materials. The low-profile lines fit right against your ear, and since there’s no stud they’re comfortable enough to sleep or shower in. Choose from 14-karat gold plate or splurge on thicker gold vermeil in yellow, white, and rose gold options. Either option is going to be both an investment and a bargain: they have over 23,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 3 (in gold plate or gold vermeil)

44 A Classically Beautiful Wrap Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down AMZ PLUS 3/4 Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can’t beat this wrap dress for versatility: with a knee-grazing hem and cropped sleeves, it’s a blank slate for any outfit you can dream of. The faux wrap style doesn’t require any fussing and, in a stretchy rayon-blend fabric, it’s comfy and so easy to wear. There’s a short-sleeved option also worth picking up, and multiple reviewers wrote that they “love everything about this dress.” Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors: 26

45 A Knockout Activewear Set With Boxer Brief Stitching LuFeng Leggings And Crop Top Activewear Set $36 See On Amazon This rib-knit activewear set has enough style to go ten rounds, but you’ll love it most for lounging after your cool-down. The triangle sports bra offers low-impact support with the kind of ease that channels Calvin Klein, and the high-waisted leggings are completed with accent stitching for a boxer brief look that’s ultra-trendy right now. The contrasting elastic waistband and bra band amp up that athleisure look, and it even comes in options with bike shorts instead of leggings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

46 A Boxy Midriff-Baring Sweater That Feels Ultra-Playful SheIn Oversized Mock-Neck Cropped Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon This cropped sweater is equal parts breezy and cozy. Oversized batwing drop shoulder sleeves and a thick knit keep you warm, while the shorter waist skims the top of your jeans and leggings. The chunky sweater comes in white, yellow, red, and even a black and white star pattern with a more delicate knit style. One reviewer raved, “Perfect sleeve length and super comfortable. I got lots of compliments.” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 4

47 This Utterly Elegant Pleated Skirt You’ll Get So Much Mileage From Kate Kasin Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon You can dress it down with white sneakers and a graphic tee, or style this pleated midi skirt for a night out with your most daring bodysuit. It comes in 55 styles, including party-worthy satiny options and even a few with a tie belt. All are well-made and well-loved, with more than 10,000 shoppers having added it to their carts. “This skirt is gorgeous...and super high quality,” one fan gushed about this A-line skirt. “I’d buy it for twice the price. Absolutely beautiful, chic staple piece.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 55

48 A Ruffled Dress That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Eytino V-Neck Long Sleeved Open-Back Mini Dresses Amazon $34 See On Amazon This sweet mini dress is already so playful with its ruffled seams and flounce tiered skirt, but the unique triangle-shaped open back with three dainty button accents dials up the Anthropologie inspiration. Choose from the prettiest florals, crochet accents, and even a textured Swiss dot. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 34

49 A Cropped Sweatsuit That Gets Compliments Even When You’re Lounging Mizoci Cropped Sweatshirt And Joggers Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Comfortable as pajamas but somehow way more stylish, this sweatsuit is about to become your off-duty uniform. The sweatshirt features an extra-wide band at the base, so you can raise your arms and it won’t move around, while the matching joggers hug your waist with an easy fit. It comes in colors like black, chocolate brown, burgundy, forest green, and more. One reviewer raved, “I saw this online, tried it on as soon as I got it in the mail and immediately LOVED it! Cozy enough to keep you warmer in the winter months, but cute enough to wear out for something casual. LOVE that it has pockets that are not the size of a toothpick.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6