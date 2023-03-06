Hailey Bieber may be the queen of the glazed, no-makeup makeup look, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t appreciate color. As proof, the supermodel and Rhode founder recently posted the cutest Y2K-inspired glam that’ll inspire you to whip out your brightest pigments.

In her latest Instagram, Bieber’s rocking neon pink winged eyeliner, ballerina pink hair ribbons, pink blush, and glossy lips. To add to the early 2000s vibe, she’s also wearing her hair half-up, half-down, another go-to look of the era. Add in mini French braids and some bows, and it just goes to show that you can still have fun with your hair even after you crop it into a chic bob.

The model’s makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, the woman behind the now-viral contouring trick Bieber likes to use in her own makeup routine for a sculpted look. As for her hair? Bieber credited stylist Amanda Lee for her adorable half-updo.

To contrast with all of the soft pink, Bieber sported a black leather coat and a neon yellow chrome manicure, the latter of which is the perfect springtime version of her famous glazed donut nails. She’s also wearing baby pink dangling heart earrings, which match her hair ribbons. The resulting look? Sandy in Grease-meets-Euphoria. Consider this your sign to practice your cat eye, tie ribbons in your hair like you did when you were in middle school, and experiment.