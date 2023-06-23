The tell-tale signs of summer are at an all-time high: flowers growing in between the cracks of sidewalks, people taking evening walks by the waterside, and sunsets that seem to last a lifetime. And just like the seasons, daisies are rolling in strong.
This summer is for the whimsical and bold, seeing how summer films like Barbie and The Little Mermaidare the start of revitalizing childhood. Now, for people looking to incorporate childlike wonder into their style, wearing daisy-printed nails is the perfect alternative because of their simplistic pop of wonder.
Although daisies may seem like simple design, the floral pattern is actually perfect for beginners and seasoned veterans alike because of their versatile complexness. Some of the options to consider: masterly hand-painted petals, DIY petals using toothpicks, pops of colors contrasting against smeared backgrounds, illustrative arrangements with animals and multiple prints, or simple daisy French tips.
To help kick off the summer, Bustle has compiled a list of 20 daisy nail art design ideas, ranging in complexity, vibrancy, and energy, to help you connect with your childhood self. This season is the chance to let it all go while caring for 7-year-old you.