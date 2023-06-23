The tell-tale signs of summer are at an all-time high: flowers growing in between the cracks of sidewalks, people taking evening walks by the waterside, and sunsets that seem to last a lifetime. And just like the seasons, daisies are rolling in strong.

This summer is for the whimsical and bold, seeing how summer films like Barbie and The Little Mermaid are the start of revitalizing childhood. Now, for people looking to incorporate childlike wonder into their style, wearing daisy-printed nails is the perfect alternative because of their simplistic pop of wonder.

Although daisies may seem like simple design, the floral pattern is actually perfect for beginners and seasoned veterans alike because of their versatile complexness. Some of the options to consider: masterly hand-painted petals, DIY petals using toothpicks, pops of colors contrasting against smeared backgrounds, illustrative arrangements with animals and multiple prints, or simple daisy French tips.

To help kick off the summer, Bustle has compiled a list of 20 daisy nail art design ideas, ranging in complexity, vibrancy, and energy, to help you connect with your childhood self. This season is the chance to let it all go while caring for 7-year-old you.

1 Daisies & Frogs This manicure is an adorable option if you loved jumping in puddles as a kid.

2 Blue Satin French Tips Baby blue hues that reflect the summer sky perfect for cloud-watching in your free time.

3 Funky Daisy Row Each nail deserves its own daisy, doesn’t it?

4 Just The Tips French tips — but make them daisies.

5 Stained Glass There’s something so ethereal about light shining through stained glass. With a floral twist, it makes a gorgeous manicure idea for the warmer months.

6 Floral Elegance For the people with slightly more minimal tastes, this dainty daisies are elegant and subtle enough for any of your formal summer plans.

7 Makin’ A Buzz Sunny yellow tones and miniature bees were basically made for the summer season.

8 Summer Black No worries if you prefer to paint your tips with black and white polishes. A dark base color will make your daisies pop even more.

9 Daisy Chain You know how people say that the eyes are the windows to your soul? Well, with these nails, you might just open up another passageway.

10 The Yellow & Brick Red Road Plan on rollerskating in the sun? This ’70s twist on the daisy nail trend brings all the vibrancy and is guaranteed to uplift the mood.

11 3D Skittle Design Can’t choose a color? That’s not a problem at all. A “Skittles” style manicure and daisies are the perfect solution to your problem.

12 Mellow Yellow If you plan to satisfy your inner child by running in flower fields or hosting picnics, show this look to your nail technician for a whimsical summer look.

13 Sheer Daisies Daisies on glossy bare nails are sure to stand out.

14 So Lady-Like This look is for all the kids who picked up ladybugs and roly-polies with little fear.

15 Think Pink Looking for a set to wear to the Barbie premiere? This look is quite a contender.

16 Van Gogh Daisy There is a sense of artistry behind each stroke, isn’t there?

17 Mismatched Art If you’re ready for something loud and bold (like nail queen Hailey Bieber), mixing and matching multiple designs will create the most eye-catching manicure.

18 Retro Daisies This bright combination of daisies is simple, colorful, and fun.

19 One & Done If you’re not one who typically goes for nail art, a look that features a singular subtle daisy peeking through is for you.