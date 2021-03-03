Meghan Markle's Favorite Lash Serum Is On Sale Right Now At Dermstore

When it comes to style, Meghan Markle is already an icon. The Duchess of Sussex has practically broken the internet with some of her looks — like her most recent lemon dress — but her beauty game is also on point. The Duchess has several go-tos for her skin and hair care routine, and you can try them for a discount right now with Dermstore's 2021 Beauty Refresh Event.

The retailer's mega-sale kicked off Mar. 3 and will extend through Mar. 10, and brings a 20% discount to over 200 products across all beauty categories — think hair care, makeup, skin, and self-care. If you're enrolled in the Dermstore Rewards program (which you can easily sign up for now), you'll score double rewards points on select purchases. To take advantage of the sale, just add your items to cart and use code GLOWUP at checkout.

There are plenty of covetable items getting their price tags slashed. You can score cult-faves from brands like Herbivore Botanicals, Murad, and Dermaflash (that's just a small sample), but perhaps one of the most notable is the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner — aka one of Meghan Markle's favorite products. According to Markle, it works: She told Allure back in 2014 that the serum has made her lashes "as long as they could ever be." Yes please.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Markle's go-to lash conditioner uses peptides and botanicals to nourish and protect hair from breakage and brittleness, which results in the appearance of fuller lashes.

Sunday Riley's Good Genes is a must-try for those looking for an exfoliant. The formula uses lactic acid, which has a larger molecular structure than other forms of alpha-hydroxy acids (like glycolic). This means it's more tolerable to all skin types, making it perfect for chemical exfoliation newbies.

Briogeo's Scalp Revival is a hero for dry, itchy scalps. The product uses charcoal to detoxify, peppermint and tea tree oil to soothe, and coconut oil to seal in moisture.

If you've always wanted to try the NuFACE but were intimidated by the price tag, now is the time to buy. The device uses microcurrent technology to stimulate the facial muscles and tone the skin for an anti-aging effect.

If you don't have vitamin C in your routine, it's a good time to try it. The all-star antioxidant helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, and redness over time. In other words, it'll level up your glow.

If you want to grab another Markle favorite, snag RMS Beauty's Living Luminizer. In an interview with Byrdie, the Duchess revealed that she loves the subtle glow the highlighter gives her skin.