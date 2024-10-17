By now, it’s well-known that Emily Ratajkowski never met a thong she didn’t like. Based on her underwear-forward ensembles through the years, the slinky item seems to comprise the entire contents of her lingerie drawer. She’s rocked thong-centric looks on all sorts of occasions from red carpet events to off-duty strolls. One time, on the cover of a magazine, she wore a G-string so thin, it was practically floss. Even her swimwear options (her personal wares and her brand’s) are all cheeky thongs.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 16, however, she added a new lingerie item to her repertoire — and it’s not what you’d expect. In a new campaign for London-based fashion brand Self-Portrait, Ratajkowski stunned in fall’s fave naked trend, granny panties, aka the “ugly” polar opposite of the itty-bitty, seductive thong. Proving she has the unique ability to make anything chic, the supermodel turned the formerly frowned-upon style into a hot new commodity.

Emily’s Granny Panty Style

Photographed by Tina Barney, Ratajkowski’s new campaign materials evoked Old Hollywood glam, from the sepia tones to her ’50s-era-inspired retro waves. Nothing about her look, however, was dated. In one pic, the My Body author wore nothing but underwear as her main ’fit. She wore a black triangle bra as a top and, in lieu of pants, the modest lingerie piece.

Granny panties have long been associated with Bridget Jones and giving up. It wasn’t until recently, when stars like Dakota Johnson and Florence Pugh started flaunting their pairs, that the drawers became acceptable to even own. The most daring celebs wouldn’t be caught wearing them as is — only under sheer dresses.

Ratajkowski, however, took the bold route and wore them proudly — no see-through overlays necessary. She completed her ’fit with a fuzzy cropped jacket in camel (à la the “mob wife” aesthetic) and a black bag with bedazzled bows.

Her Plunging Old Hollywood Glam

In another campaign photo, Ratajkowski pulled out all the glam stops. She wore a fitted strapless number with a deep V-neckline. Covered in sequins, it could’ve been plucked straight out of an Old Hollywood icon’s closet (think: Marilyn Monroe or Greta Garbo). The Gone Girl star leaned into the glamour and paired it with shoulder dangler earrings covered in diamonds.

She’s an icon — in clothes or otherwise.