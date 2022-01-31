The Chic DIY Nail Art Trend That Everyone Is Trying This Winter

If you’re looking for a new design to work into your manicures, there’s one that you’re about to see everywhere in 2022: evil eyes. But this famous cobalt blue eye design is more than just an adorable decal.
Used in fashion, beauty, and all aspects of culture, the evil eye has been around for ages. In its most basic definition, the evil eye is meant to represent a curse transmitted by someone who is envious of you. Wearing an evil eye amulet or charm helps protect you and ward off those bad spirits. A nail design that looks cool and invites only good vibes? Yes, please.
There are plenty of ways to wear evil eye nails. You can go classic and stick to the cobalt blue designs or change it up based on the season’s hottest colors. "One easy way to find color combinations that go together is through nail brands' seasonal collections,” Brittney Boyce tells Bustle. “They're developed to be a complementary palette, in that the five or six shades are professionally designed and tightly edited to be a cohesive collection,” says Boyce. “If you don't quite know where to start, get colors from the same seasonal collection and start combining them to try."
Need more inspo to screenshot for your next appointment? Here are 10 Bustle-approved evil eye designs for your nails.