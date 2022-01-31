The Chic DIY Nail Art Trend That Everyone Is Trying This Winter

If you’re looking for a new design to work into your manicures, there’s one that you’re about to see everywhere in 2022: evil eyes. But this famous cobalt blue eye design is more than just an adorable decal.

Used in fashion, beauty, and all aspects of culture, the evil eye has been around for ages. In its most basic definition, the evil eye is meant to represent a curse transmitted by someone who is envious of you. Wearing an evil eye amulet or charm helps protect you and ward off those bad spirits. A nail design that looks cool and invites only good vibes? Yes, please.

There are plenty of ways to wear evil eye nails. You can go classic and stick to the cobalt blue designs or change it up based on the season’s hottest colors. "One easy way to find color combinations that go together is through nail brands' seasonal collections,” Brittney Boyce tells Bustle. “They're developed to be a complementary palette, in that the five or six shades are professionally designed and tightly edited to be a cohesive collection,” says Boyce. “If you don't quite know where to start, get colors from the same seasonal collection and start combining them to try."

Need more inspo to screenshot for your next appointment? Here are 10 Bustle-approved evil eye designs for your nails.

Subtle Details "I just recently did a look and included an evil eye within a negative space on the lunula part of the nail within a French tip design. I thought it was a cool way to channel the look and spice it up,” nail artist Riyah Martin tells Bustle. “Evil eye can be either the focal point of a nail art, right in the middle of it, or subtly incorporated so that it feels more personal and secretive. Unless someone really pays attention, they won't know it's there."

Half-Moon Eyes No need for any other inspo than Madonna. Boyce created this nail look for the Queen of Pop and painted evil eyes at the base of each nail for a creative spin on the half-moon look.

Eyes All Over For ultimate protection from bad vibes, switch up where you draw on the evil eyes and alternate their placements — the sides, top, and bottoms — on each nail.

Mini Evil Eye Nail Art Dainty and oh-so adorable, these mini evil eye art designs set against a bare nail make a great look for minimalistic manis.

Geometric Eyes This abstract design has evil eyes hanging on a straight line drawn across the nail for a really cool geometric spin to this classic nail art.

Solo Eye Sometimes all you need is one evil eye for ultimate protection from the bad vibes. Try it on an accent nail against a bright orange polish for a bold pop of color

Metallic Pairings Pair an evil eye with metallic foil designs for a dynamic combo.

Deep Blue A deep blue nail is dramatic and eye-catching on its own. Dress it up with an evil eye design for a simple way to elevate your manicure.

Side-Eye Turn the evil eye on its side and decorate the edges with shimmery, golden rays for just the right amount of sparkle.