As the temperatures drop, it’s natural to gravitate toward the dusky hues and rich textures — deep jewel tones, fiery reds, earthy neutrals — that are typically forgone during the cover-up and floral-dress-clad summer months. And when it comes to accessories this fall, the biggest trends are also ushering in a more opulent, slightly sultry era, one in which statement embellishments, luxe textures, and bold silhouettes all play supporting roles. Many designers are meeting at the intersection of practicality and luxury, with an underlying — yet undeniable — sense of flair via playful updates on proven classics.

Among the highlights are a Western spin on the Hermés Birkin bag, red-hot Bottega Veneta boots in its famous Intrecciato weave, and a motorsport-adjacent Gucci bag. Ahead, soak in the moody beauty of the season’s chicest accessories — ranging from grommet-adorned shoes to bags covered in shimmery crystal fringe — that are guaranteed to level up even the laziest of looks.

High Contrast

Les Petits Joueurs heels, Schiaparelli bag

Black and white will always have a place in fall dressing, but this season, the graphic, optical color combo is leading the pack. Mod swirls and maximal checker prints are considered the new neutrals. Keep it quiet and luxurious, with high-contrast styles from Staud, Manolo Blahnik, Marc Jacobs, and more.

Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Givenchy boot, Aupen bag

Disco fever is in season, with rhinestone-embellished accents guaranteed to maximize your wardrobe wattage. Diamanté fringe and all-over shine are seen decorating hot-ticket accessories from luxury houses like Prada, Givenchy, and Gucci. Opt for a neutral base, then add shimmery details with a pair of Larroude platforms or a fringe-handled Kara bag.

Best Western

Paris Texas boot, Bags, from left: Hermés, Luar

An obvious favorite of the fashion set (Kendall Jenner in particular), the Western trend will reach new heights this fall via classic bag and boot silhouettes. Luar’s viral Ana bag is Westernized with a tri-color cow print, while the iconic Hermés Birkin boasts cascading leather fringe. This season, prepare to finish off even your frilliest dress with a pair of functional cowboy boots.

Coming Up Roses

Puppets and Puppets bag, Prada shoe

This season, florals (for fall) are, indeed, groundbreaking. With the growing virality of rosettes and anthuriums across the fashion scene, three-dimensional floral accents are popping up on clothing and accessories alike. Expect to see dark, romantic roses decorate pointy Prada flats, buzzy Puppets & Puppets bags, and timeless Valentino Garavani Loco bags.

Nuts & Bolts

By Far bag, Gianvito Rossi boot

Designers are saying yes to hardware — with a punky twist. Grommet accents have emerged as the fashion set’s chicest relative of spiky studs and layered chains. The sultry feature modernizes traditional metallic details and adds a futuristic feel. Whether gracing a knee-high leather boot or adding interest to your go-to shoulder bag, expect grommets to kick fall accessories up a notch.

Red Alert

Bracelets, from top: Dinosaur Designs, Ferragamo; Bottega Veneta boot, Brandon Blackwood bag

Bright, fiery crimson painted the runways during fashion week thanks to brands like Ferragamo, Prada, and Marni. With red poised to be one of the biggest fall 2023 trends, celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Rihanna have also endorsed the bold hue in head-to-toe looks. Try it at home with a spicy scarlet boot, a cherry red box bag, or playful chunky bangles — or, if you’re more of a minimal dresser, use a poppy red accessory to modernize your basics.

Motorsport

Puma sunglasses, Balenciaga boots, Gucci bag

As fashion and Formula One continue to converge, motorsport is quickly becoming fall’s sport-forward trend. Race suits, color-block leather jackets, and black-and-white checkered print have already been seen on the likes of Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber, courtesy of designers like Diesel, Balenciaga, and Gucci. Put your fall looks into sport mode with moto-inspired accessories, like a padded color-blocked bag or reflective visor shades.

Take A Bow

Kate Spade bag, Loewe heel

Offering a dainty yet distinct touch, delicate bows are cropping up on handbags and footwear alike. In inky black, the traditionally pretty garnish takes on a darker, fall-appropriate vibe. Use this appliqué to elevate your classic clutch, pump, or slingback — every outfit looks better when tied off with a beautiful bow.

