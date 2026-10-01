With Spring/Summer 2027 collections rolling out day after day, the fashion crowd has been busy plotting out their dream wardrobes for next season. But since it'll be a minute (read: six months or so) until any of those are actually shoppable, the next best thing for you to do: Turn your focus back to the designer pieces you can actually add to your cart right this second.

Some of the most popular ready-to-wear brands are teaming up with buzzy designers to drop collaborations that — hot take — might be even more fun to track than the main labels themselves. Not only are they typically available at *friendlier* price points, they also tend to be limited edition, so each find feels like you’re scoring a rare collectible.

To find out which drops are actually worth the hype, Bustle’s style team shared the collections we’re currently coveting. From modern ballet flats to Eckhaus Latta's cool spin on classic J.Crew staples, here are the items worthy of our fashion girlies’ wish lists — and yours:

Yohji Yamamoto x Repetto

Yohji Yamamoto x Repetto is so cool because it merges two completely different design universes. Repetto’s delicate, ballet-inspired silhouettes get a distinctly Yohji twist through his signature sense of deconstruction, drama, and effortless nonchalance.

The result feels romantic without being overly sweet, especially for anyone who loves the tension between traditionally feminine pieces and a more undone, directional aesthetic. It takes an iconic ballet shoe and makes it feel unexpected, modern, and entirely new. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

Banana Republic x La Ligne

I’m a Banana girl, through and through. When I first entered the workforce out of college, all of my cutesy but elevated office attire came from the brand. So any time they have a collab, I am always so sat — and their team-up with La Ligne is no exception.

While the 36-piece capsule captures the perfect blend of everyday classics, as someone who was super into the shacket trend of the early 2020s, the cotton corduroy shirt spoke to me. From the rich color to the unique tie details on the sleeves, it's a beautiful standalone option for a casual weekend look or a polished office ‘fit. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences & style

UGG x Willy Chavarria

UGGs are a staple for the fall and winter months, and their collab with Willy Chavarria takes them to the next level. Coming in an array of styles, each pair has its own unique flair. From a chic biker boot with fabulous silver hardware (my favorite), to the leather Otzo Clog, the slouchy Relaxed Boot, and finally, the Guard Boot, there’s something for everyone.

The collection may be small, but it’s incredibly mighty — and sure to keep you warm through the upcoming seasons. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

Gap x A.P.C.

Gap teamed up with A.P.C. to bring a 37-piece collection that’s Paris-meets-Americana. Think Breton-striped shirts, preppy blazers, and a whole serving of denim. While you can’t go wrong with any, I’m particularly obsessed with the olive corduroy pantsuit. It’s perfect for manifesting a Euro trip, people-watching at a quaint cafe, or shopping along Avenue Montaigne.

TL;DR: It’s the ultimate mix-and-match fall wardrobe, especially for those who want to take the guesswork out of getting dressed in the morning. Where are my fellow lazy girls at? — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

J.Crew x Eckhaus Latta

J.Crew classics, but make them Eckhaus Latta. Design duo Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta are putting their own spin on some of the brand’s most iconic pieces, transforming familiar staples like “The Rollneck” and “The Barn Jacket” into a dynamic 27-piece collection.

The collaboration blends J.Crew’s signature American sportswear with Eckhaus Latta’s cool, contemporary edge, featuring everything from cashmere sweaters and utility-style jackets to this season’s must-have rugby stripes. This fresh take on beloved wardrobe staples is exactly the mix of fall essentials to covet right now. — Naomi Ludlow, fashion closet freelancer

Damson Madder x Clarks

Damson Madder is one of my favorite brands — the quality of their pieces and the amount of whimsy they bring are exactly what I aspire to in how I dress every day. Seeing the Clarks partnership feels like the perfect pairing. The slip-on gives you the look of a Mary Jane without the commitment (and is most likely more comfortable), while the classic Clarks mule is everything. And in that cherry red Wallabee? They’re sure to make a statement wherever you go. — N.R.W.

Stine Goya x Umbro

Danish designers are my current fixation, and I’m particularly into contemporary designer Stine Goya’s second collaboration with heritage sports brand Umbro. Essentially a love letter to ’90s British football culture, the five-piece drop includes collared soccer jerseys perfect for those who’ve embraced blokecore — during FIFA season and beyond. — A.L.