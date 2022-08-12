It’s finally (almost) fall — which means it’s just about time to pack away your
Barbiecore-hued pink bikinis and crochet coverups, and replace them with chic turtlenecks, leather jackets, and on-trend statement loafers. It’s officially the time of year where it’s socially acceptable to burn *all* of the fall-scented candles and stream horror movies all day long. Major win for all the autumn-loving ladies (myself included).
While summer scents are often associated with luxe travel destinations and juicy, tropical fruits — fall candles are all about cozying up indoors and embracing more comforting notes like spiced clove, nostalgia-inducing cinnamon, the sweetest
pumpkin spiced lattes, and warm vanilla.
Bustle has already rounded up
Bustle has already rounded up 19 perfumes that are basically autumn in a bottle. If you want to make your home smell just as great, here are eight perfect fall candles that you'll want to burn during the cooler months in 2022.
So yummy you
almost want to take a bite, Soft Life makes your home smell as if you always have a buttercream cake baking in the oven, as notes of warm cinnamon, intoxicating vanilla icing, and sugared nutmeg swirl around you. 2
With an aroma that’s softly sweet and deeply nostalgic, Marshmallow Fireside smells exactly like it sounds as notes of toasted marshmallow, heated vanilla, and scorched woods transport your senses back to bonfire memories.
3
Add a bit of luxury and elegance to your space with Jo Malone’s Velvet Rose & Oud Candle. A modern take on the rose, this aroma exudes a cocooning warmth by way of exotic oud.
4
Dreamy, creamy, and comforting, Cardamom Milk
smells like wrapping up in a faux fur blanket feels. Frothy milk, spiced cardamom, and decadent praline woods make for the ultimate autumn candle. 5
Filled with undeniable heat and sensuality, Midnight Tulip is a vibrant floral scent made dark and deep with notes of smoky incense and earthy patchouli.
6
For nature lovers that want to bring a bit of the outdoors inside, Flannel smells like revitalizing, chilled mountain air. Bergamot has an awakening effect, while notes of smooth mahogany and soft musk create a feeling of comfort and warmth.
7
Pumpkin anything is a fall classic, so it just makes sense to fill your home with the scent. If you live for PSL season, the combination of spicy chai, cinnamon, and pumpkin will make you want to light this up nonstop — and Nest ensured that it packs plenty of burn time so you won’t have to hold back.
8
LAFCO New York’s limited edition Spiced Pomander candle was so popular that it had to bring the scent back for fall 2022. As a bonus, the jar is so pretty you’ll be able to upcycle it for your makeup brushes.
