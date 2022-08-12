It’s finally (almost) fall — which means it’s just about time to pack away your Barbiecore-hued pink bikinis and crochet coverups, and replace them with chic turtlenecks, leather jackets, and on-trend statement loafers. It’s officially the time of year where it’s socially acceptable to burn *all* of the fall-scented candles and stream horror movies all day long. Major win for all the autumn-loving ladies (myself included).

While summer scents are often associated with luxe travel destinations and juicy, tropical fruits — fall candles are all about cozying up indoors and embracing more comforting notes like spiced clove, nostalgia-inducing cinnamon, the sweetest pumpkin spiced lattes, and warm vanilla.

Bustle has already rounded up 19 perfumes that are basically autumn in a bottle. If you want to make your home smell just as great, here are eight perfect fall candles that you’ll want to burn during the cooler months in 2022. Anyone else very much ready for bundling up under massive weighted blankets on the couch and binge watching nostalgic Halloween movies?

1 FORVR Mood Soft Life Candle Sephora $38 See On Sephora So yummy you almost want to take a bite, Soft Life makes your home smell as if you always have a buttercream cake baking in the oven, as notes of warm cinnamon, intoxicating vanilla icing, and sugared nutmeg swirl around you.

2 White Barn Marshmallow Fireside 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $26.50 See On Bath & Body Works With an aroma that’s softly sweet and deeply nostalgic, Marshmallow Fireside smells exactly like it sounds as notes of toasted marshmallow, heated vanilla, and scorched woods transport your senses back to bonfire memories.

3 Jo Malone London Velvet Rose & Oud Home Candle Jo Malone London $100 See On Jo Malone London Add a bit of luxury and elegance to your space with Jo Malone’s Velvet Rose & Oud Candle. A modern take on the rose, this aroma exudes a cocooning warmth by way of exotic oud.

4 Otherland Cardamon Milk Vegan Candle Sephora $36 See On Sephora Dreamy, creamy, and comforting, Cardamom Milk smells like wrapping up in a faux fur blanket feels. Frothy milk, spiced cardamom, and decadent praline woods make for the ultimate autumn candle.

5 Floral Street Midnight Tulip Scented Candle Nordstrom $46 See On Nordstrom Filled with undeniable heat and sensuality, Midnight Tulip is a vibrant floral scent made dark and deep with notes of smoky incense and earthy patchouli.

6 Bath & Body Works Flannel Single Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $15.50 See On Bath & Body Works For nature lovers that want to bring a bit of the outdoors inside, Flannel smells like revitalizing, chilled mountain air. Bergamot has an awakening effect, while notes of smooth mahogany and soft musk create a feeling of comfort and warmth.

7 NEST New York Pumpkin Chai Candle, 8.1 Oz. Amazon $46 See On Amazon Pumpkin anything is a fall classic, so it just makes sense to fill your home with the scent. If you live for PSL season, the combination of spicy chai, cinnamon, and pumpkin will make you want to light this up nonstop — and Nest ensured that it packs plenty of burn time so you won’t have to hold back.