The pandemic has done a real number on my skin. As it turns out, doomscrolling well into the morning hours and guzzling cheap Cabernet Sauvignon can wreak havoc on one’s complexion. Who knew? Now that the world is sort of opening back up and social interactions are no longer limited to Zoom, it’s time to get a serious handle on my skin — particularly around my eyes — lest I want to spend the rest of my life being asked, “Are you sick?” Once relatively firm and bright, my eye region now resembles a shadowy, topographic map, with dark colorations and lines forming every which way. I needed a solution. Enter: Fenty Beauty’s Bright Fix Eye Brightener.

I typically find a solid night’s rest and a good concealer to be most effective for healthy-looking peepers, so when this little pink tube — which claims to “instantly brighten and blur like the best sleep of your life” — landed in my lap, I was ready to banish it to “meh” category with other products that overpromise and underdeliver. Unenthused, I squeezed a tiny drop onto my Beautyblender (I used the shade Deep Butter) and dabbed it gently under my eyes. In a matter of seconds, I was left with genuinely brighter eyes that were largely devoid of any noticeable wrinkles and purple bags. In a moment of clarity, I realized that maybe this is why Rihanna’s album hasn’t dropped yet: She’s been busy developing the perfect eye product. Read on for more deets about why it’s become a staple.

First Up: The Basics

The formula — which is vegan, FYI — is kind of like a primer, eye cream, and concealer in one. Equipped with sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid that hydrates deeper layers of the skin) and moisturizing jojoba oil, Fenty Beauty’s Bright Fix Eye Brightener melts into the skin like a silky serum would.

Thanks to a combination of mattifying elastomers and micro-powders, it immediately masks imperfections (think creases, fine lines, and general unevenness) and provides buildable coverage. My preferred application method is dabbing a small amount under and around my eyes with a sponge or my finger. You’ll want to note that a little of this stuff goes a long way.

It’s also sweat- and crease-resistant, but not chalky like some concealers. I like to wear it solo or underneath foundation on days when I could use a little extra coverage.

Why I’m Obsessed

The best part is that it’s so lightweight that I sometimes forget that I have it on. I can’t stand when a product feels heavy on my face. I tested its longevity twice: once during a 45-minute pilates class (it didn’t budge) and yesterday, when I walked roughly 34 blocks to the DMV to get my photo taken for my driver’s license. I didn’t get to see the photo, but the person behind the counter assured me I didn’t look shiny in it, which is ample proof of how good it is, IMO. It also plays well with others and can hang out drama-free alongside SPFs, foundations, concealers, and whatever else I slap onto my face.

The TL;DR

If want something heavy-duty, you might want to use this alongside a full-coverage concealer. But if you’re a lazy minimalist like me, this product’s buildable coverage is clutch for waking up fatigued eyes in a pinch. It checks all the boxes — and now has a permanent spot in my makeup bag.