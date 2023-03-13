Though it has been months since Maddy and Cassie’s *iconic* fight aired on the Euphoria season 2 finale, the cult-fave show starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexa Demie is still just as influential on what’s trending — especially when it comes to the daring fashion and intentional beauty moments, expertly curated and crafted to mirror each character’s unique story arch on any given episode.

One of my personal faves from the series so far? Maddy Perez’s coffin-shaped, hourglass nails — also known as the “Maddy Mugler” nails — which made their appearance on the first episode of the show’s breakout season.

Dreamed up by Euphoria’s on-set nail artist, Natalie Minerva, she shares with Bustle what inspired the look: “The look was initially based on the design of the dress [Maddy] was wearing in that scene, and Alexa definitely had a lot to do with coming up with that particular design. It reminded both of us of Mugler, and we spoke about mimicking the curvy nature of her outfit, and just wanted something that felt sexy and sleek. I think those nails really kind of mirrored the drama of that episode. There was a darkness to it that had to be portrayed in more ways than one; that set being one of them.”

As for seeing major A-listers adopt their own style of the iconic nail look (namely, Kourtney Kardashian, Minerva says: “I feel honored to see it still being redone in all different variations. To me, that’s what art is about. To say I’m grateful would be an understatement.”

So while the wait for season 3 continues, why not say hello to some DIY hourglass tips with some advice from Minerva: “Start your design in the middle of the nail if you are having trouble mirroring both sides evenly. Also, paint your design a little smaller and lower than you plan to and add more width to adjust the sides to be even. You can always add more color but it’s harder to take away color, especially black.”

Alexa Demie’s “Maddy Mugler” Nails

The nail look that started it all, Demie was spotted adding some finishing touches to her character’s glam on set.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Hourglass Nails

A fan of the nail art, the eldest Kardashian sister has been spotted with her own hourglass manicure that her pro Kim Truong painted in a bold red hue.