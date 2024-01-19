Though Hailey Bieber is heralded for her casual-cool, girl next door style, she’s no stranger to the risqué. Going pantsless, exposing her bra — she’s mastered every saucy styling trick in the book. Her all-time favorite, however, is also the most contentious of them all: the exposed thong.

Though the slinky item is now a customary accent for the fashion elite, Bieber was one of the first few celebs to revive the controversial Y2K style. In 2019, when virtually no one else was showing off their thongs, Bieber boldly rocked the style at the most prestigious fashion event on earth: the Met Gala.

She wore a baby pink gown which featured a bedazzled whale tail. Her crystal-encrusted behind was the focal point of her ’fit as she ascended the museum’s famous steps.

Since then, the model has returned to the visible thong look time and again — whether she’s on a red carpet, posting on main, or enjoying date night with her husband, Justin. These and more of Bieber’s best thong-forward ensembles right ahead.

Crystal Encrusted

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Only Bieber can make a G-string look elegant. The soirée’s 2019 theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and she leaned into the drama of the exposed thong. She wore an all-over sequin gown that, at first glance, looked utterly sophisticated. When she turned, however, the Rhode founder revealed a massive open back that featured a crystal-encrusted whale tail built right into the dress.

Subtly Sheer

Bieber kept things saucy for date night with her husband, Justin, by playing the exposed thong card. She rocked a knit LBD with a massive cut-out across her décolletage. The sheer fabric flaunted her matching undies perfectly.

Totally Transparent

When Bieber finds a ’fit that works, she sticks to it. Similar to her black-on-black look, the model wore slinky undies, which peered through her diaphanous brown dress. The strapless number had ample coverage up top, but very little at the bottom — perfect for an ostentatious lingerie display.

All-Black Back Straps

Instagram/haileybieber

Bieber went for another built-in whale tail look to ring in 2023. Though she eschewed the typical shimmery outfit most style stars wear on NYE, her LBD was positively risqué. Think: multiple cut-outs — on the front and back — and a racy whale tail.

Beach Bum

The model doesn’t take a break from her thong-loving philosophy — especially on vacation. When she’s not wearing her go-to butt-baring bikini style, she’s recreating whale tail silhouettes with more casual, street-style pieces. Exhibit A can be seen above.