The Vans x Haribo Collab Is A Candy-Coated Dream

We’ve seen an influx of unlikely – and fantastic – fashion collaborations in recent years. Stella McCartney x Disney, Mugler x H&M, Dr Martens x Engineered Garments, and KFC x HYPE are just a few notable examples. Now, the world’s top gummy candy brand Haribo is joining forces with Vans for a delicious collection of Goldbear-inspired footwear, apparel, accessories, and custom prints. Looking to update your wardrobe? Find out how to buy the Vans x Haribo collab in the UK.

The vibrant new range arrives amid the 100th anniversary of Haribo Goldbears and features an assortment of “kids and grown-ups” footwear and apparel, including comfy pullover hoodies and candy-coated Vans trainers inspired by the iconic confectionary brand. Meanwhile, fans will also have an opportunity to design their very own Vans x Haribo footwear via Vans’ Customs platform — where four brand-new prints will be made available.

The collaboration launches globally on Thursday, April 6, and will be available to buy at Vans stores and online. Vans Family members will have exclusive access to the new collection on the slightly earlier date of Tuesday. April 4.

“On the heels of celebrating the 100th anniversary of Haribo Goldbears, we’re thrilled to partner with Vans and honored to have inspired this special collection,” Andreas Kuhnle, Senior Vice President, Corporate Global Marketing, Haribo, said in a statement. “Haribo is about moments of childlike happiness and fun, helping fans feel like a kid in a candy store through our range of sweet treats. The colorful Vans x Haribo collection is inspiring that same feeling, and now our fandoms can come together in creative self-exploration and joy.”

The soon-to-be-released collab is far from Vans’ first fashion partnership, as the brand has previously dropped Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, and SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired collections.