The press-on nail industry is thriving, which is a blessed thing. Now, thanks to the soon-to-launch Inked by Dani x Nails by Mei nail art tattoos, the DIY manicure world is about to be taken to a whole other level.

If you’re not familiar, Inked by Dani is the buzzy temporary tattoo brand founded by Dani Egna whose intricate designs have graced the limbs of A-listers like Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian. And manicure aficionados have likely heard of Mei Kawajiri, aka Nails by Mei, for the stunning nail art she’s created for the likes of Gigi Hadid and Rosalía. With the two creatives joining forces, they’ve decided to launch a line of nail art tattoos — the perfect combo of Egna and Kawajiri’s skillsets.

What is a nail art tattoo, exactly? Well, they’re hand-drawn designs that you actually stamp onto your nail beds à la temporary tattoos. (If you grew up in the ’90s or early 2000s, there’s a strong chance you once dabbled in the edgy body art accessory.) The limited-edition co-designed capsule features illustrations by Kawajiri that’ll bring you all the nostalgia feels — think Y2K-era butterflies, aliens, hearts, bubble letters, and smiley faces, to name just a few. When you purchase the nail art — which officially launches Nov. 1 — you’ll also receive temporary tattoos for your face and body, so you can really go all-out with your ink fest.

Applying the nail tats is incredibly easy — they work just like temporary tattoos do. Just cut out the design you want, stick it onto your nail bed, and use the star-shaped sponge (included in the kit) when it’s damp to make the tattoo transfer onto your mani. Finish by applying a layer of clear top coat (which you’ll also receive with the stickers) to seal it in. You could also stamp the nail tattoos onto a gel manicure for a chic design that’ll last even longer.

If you’re someone that feels naked without nail art on your fingertips, these tattoos are your 60-second solution to upgrading your home manicure game. I got to test the creations at the collaboration's launch event, and I can confirm the stickers are so simple to apply... and they've sparked countless compliments.