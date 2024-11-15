Jennifer Lawrence’s Latest Maternity Look Was Archival Couture, NBD

Maternity style gets a bad rap for being frumpy. For years, options available to expectant mothers were loose, saccharine, and, quite frankly, a bit kitsch.

However, thanks to the today’s chicest style stars, who also happen to be expectant moms, maternity wear has gotten a much-needed makeover. Rihanna redefined baby bump dressing by, well, displaying hers. Her pregnancy style M.O. included bras as tops and belly-baring crops. Hailey Bieber continued the legacy when she was pregnant, outfitting her bump in lacy naked catsuits and cool-girl leathers.

The latest A-lister to elevate the maternity look is Jennifer Lawrence. And her styling hack for moms-to-be? Adding couture to the mix, NBD.

J.Law’s Dark Romance Look

The Silver Linings Playbook star is currently pregnant with her second child with her art gallerist husband, Cooke Maroney. Naturally, that didn’t keep her from rolling up to the Los Angeles premiere of Bread & Roses, a documentary she co-produced, on Thursday, Nov. 14.

And Lawrence’s look of choice was an ethereal little black dress plucked from the fashion archives — particularly from Christian Lacroix’s 2006 couture collection. Proving not all LBDs are drab, hers was crafted with a faux strapless neckline and barely noticeable clear straps. A massive bow was tacked onto her décolletage and was flanked by her gauzy off-the-shoulder sleeves and a lone satin ribbon strap.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

The gown featured draping across the floor-grazing skirt and completely evoked dark romance.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Keeping her look in her minimalist style wheelhouse, the Don’t Look Up star didn’t add on much jewelry, save for diamond studs and a bedazzled ear cuff from Anita Ko.

More Maternity Slays, This Way

While this is her most glamorous maternity look so far, she’s also made headlines in recent weeks for stepping out in chic looks. Last month, Lawrence embraced her quiet luxury leanings in a white number inspired by the classic trench coat, aka the ultimate old money favorite. She rocked a belted one on the red carpet and paired it with ballet flats — a boss move.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, weeks later, she rocked the latest viral sneaker, the Dua Lipa-approved PUMA Speedcats, in a casual, off-duty look. It was proof that you can still wear the latest trending accessories with a bump.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s quite literally mother.