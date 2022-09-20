An icon of the early 2000s, and still an icon even now (with no signs of going anywhere anytime soon), Jennifer Lopez is just that girl — and her latest hairstyle is giving my Millennial heart all of the nostalgic feels.

Chris Appleton, the legendary hair guru known for creating some of the most headline-making looks on celebs like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and more, has worked with JLo for quite some time now ... And though fans most often see the multi-hyphenate with her warm honey brunette tresses in enviably long, billowing waves, the duo went for an on-trend, fresh updo that’s simply slicked and spiked to perfection.

It’s no secret that slicked-back buns are having their moment this season, evolving from the low maintenance style of summer to a chic option for fall that ranges from easy-to-recreate to more intricate iterations. As for the singer and Halftime star? Her vibe is all about the details, with thinly coiled braids gathered at her crown, embellished with spiked ends that feel peak cool girl. In other words: Jenny from the block and Appleton have just served a master class in nailing 1990s-approved glam, while still looking modern and of the moment.

The internet’s fave it girls (I’m talking Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and countless more) have been spotted in similar styles both off duty and on red carpets, solidifying the versatile ‘90s look as a go-to trendy upgrade to a more low-key ballerina bun. What’s more? Beauty and fashion continues to draw inspiration from the time period when many Bustle readers were growing up (myself included) — and the looks aren’t soon to fade away, as pro MUAs are expecting even more early 2000s trends to emerge through fall and winter (like Y2K-inspired bedazzled eyes, for example).