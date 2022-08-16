Jennifer Lopez has been on a style spree since tying the knot with hubby Ben Affleck in July. From Gucci, to Dior, to Hermès, to Valentino — Lopez has been rocking many a luxury brand since the nuptials, especially while on her European honeymoon. The couple intends to have a three-day wedding celebration from August 19-21, according to Page Six, so of course the bride is going to show out in anticipation of the festivities.

Her most recent ensemble is evidence of exactly that. For a family outing in New York City’s SoHo on Sunday, J.Lo went full-on fashion icon in a dress that was a magical blend of all the latest TikTok trends. This look mixed regencycore and cottagecore, two trends born from Gen Z nostalgia and a love for binge-watching Bridgerton.

The multi-hypenate mogul wore a stunning lilac gown with shimmering crystal floral appliqués. The dress featured bishop sleeves, a gathered waistline, and an asymmetric hem showing off her sparkling Mary Jane platforms by Valentino. Her stark white collar gave off Jane Austen aesthetics, while the sparkly pumps and purple sunglasses brought the look into the 21st century with some maximalist glitz.

This look has a lot going on, in all the right ways. J.Lo knows how to turn heads, even at a casual mid-day meal. She further accessorized with a white Supervee bag by Valentino and tinted Aviator sunglasses from Chloé.

Psst, I found a few dupes that you can grab to recreate this glam regencycore look. All you need is a little lilac dress, a stark white collar, and some sparkly platform shoes.

