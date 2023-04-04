The days are getting longer and flowers of every color are starting to bloom before our eyes, signaling that we’ve *finally* pushed past the coldest season and entered sweet spring. To celebrate, Jennifer Lopez just showed off the perfect springtime manicure to ring in the warmer weather and the sunshine — and it’s one that I’m taking as inspo to my next salon appointment.

Painted by Tom Bachik — J.Lo’s go-to nail guru who frequently works with the likes of Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, and Hailee Steinfeld (to name a few) — the duo went with a clean, sheer pink base layer on the multi-hyphenate mogul’s nails before encapsulating flower petals in sunset-inspired shades of pink, orange, and yellow. I mean, chef’s kiss.

As for some other masterpieces that Bachik has painted onto Lopez’s fingertips? Well, there’s her micro French sparkly mani that’s a serious vibe, as well as her muted neutral moment, which proved to be a major fall trend. There was also perhaps the most glamorous and simply J.Lo nail moment of all when the artist got a brown pedicure during the holiday season, complete with a bedazzled snowflake on her big toe (which was surely a vibe for those more laidback, barefoot moments at home).

And as her newest album titled This Is Me … Now is set to drop come summer, she’s sure to soon be sharing countless looks that serve all things extra and nostalgic in the best way.

While countless nail trends have been having their main character moment (micro cherry prints and lip gloss tips included) — you *obviously* can’t go wrong with some floral vibes for spring.

Into the look? Shop some flower-filled press-ons for an on-trend mani in a pinch.